Many enjoyed a day off to celebrate Independence Day — but it looks like the cast of "BH90210," the upcoming reboot of "Beverly Hills, 90210," honored the country's birth while working!

The ladies and gentlemen of "Beverly Hills, 90210" are all back in the saddle for "BH90210." From l.-r.: Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering. Fox

Fortunately, it seems like they had a terrific time doing it.

Jennie Garth posted a backstage video of fellow cast members, including Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering and Shannen Doherty, lighting sparklers and waving them around.

Alas, there's no audio, even though we can see their mouths moving. So we're going to just imagine they were singing "The Star-Spangled Banner," which is appropriate for July 4!

The gang joins other celebrities and TODAY anchors in sharing their patriotic posts on social media.

"BH90210" is currently in production and will be both a reboot of the original series, and a behind-the-scenes "reality show"-esque look at the making of that reboot. It's all terribly meta, but we'll have to wait until Aug. 7 to get a good look at how this all folds together.

Still, it sure is nice to see the gang still knows how to spark off one another!