“BH90210” welcomed back an old friend — well, an old enemy, anyway — on last night’s episode.

Jamie Walters, the actor who played aspiring musician Ray Pruit on the original “Beverly Hills, 90210,” returned when the cast tracked him down after becoming convinced he was responsible for setting fire to the set of the reboot (the show within the show).

Jamie Walters as bad boy Ray Pruit. He poked fun at how the role "ruined my acting career." Courtesy Everett Collection

Ray is best remembered for pushing Tori Spelling's Donna down a flight of stairs, one of the more memorable moments in the original show’s history. While Pruit parlayed his stint on the drama into the short-lived series “The Heights,” many believe his career as an actor stalled because fans were angry that Ray was abusive, something that he addressed during last night's tongue-in-cheek appearance.

After Spelling and the gang concluded that Walters was the one behind the fire, they took a road trip and found him performing at a bar. They walked in right as he began playing his signature song, “How Do You Talk to an Angel.”

When the “90210” gang confronted him, he denied setting the blaze and said that playing Ray “pretty much ruined my acting career.”

“You guys know I quit acting and became a firefighter, right?” he said. “I put out fires, I don’t start ‘em.”

There was also a hilarious moment where he and Shannen Doherty admitted they had no idea who the other was, since Walters' run on the classic '90s series occurred after Doherty left the show. "There was a season six?" the stunned actress asked when he told her that's when he was on it. She then asked Siri how long the show lasted. It was funny. Trust us.

Walters was quickly let off the hook when Jason Priestley called to say the fire was actually set by the fan who owns Donna’s red prom dress. All was good between Walters and the rest of the stars, who hopped on the stage and sing “How Do You Talk to an Angel” with him.

Walters’ cameo is the latest high-profile appearance from the “90210” universe. Carol Potter, who played Cindy Walsh, returned as a therapist and Christine Elise, known for her role as Emily Valentine, has had a key role as a Fox executive overseeing the reboot.

Douglas Emerson, who played geeky Scott Scanlon during the show's first two seasons, also recently swung by the Peach Pit pop-up restaurant, fueling speculation he may also appear.

Will more stars return? If they do, there's not much more time to squeeze them in, since the season finale of “BH90210” airs next week. There has been no confirmation whether it will return for a second season.