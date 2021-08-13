Beyoncé and Jay-Z's three children made rare cameos in a new video for their mom's fashion line, Ivy Park.
"The rodeo isn't just for the grown-ups," read an Instagram post introducing Ivy Park Kids, an upcoming expansion into childrenswear.
The cowboy-themed ad features plenty of adorable kids, but fans were quick to point out that among the bunch were the superstar's own: 9-year-old Blue Ivy as well as 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.
In one part, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy hold hands and march in matching pale pink hoodies with cow-print pants. On social media, plenty of people pointed out how much the 9-year-old, who is rarely featured in the media, has grown — she's almost as tall as her mom!
Rumi and Sir got their time in the spotlight, too. In one shot, the twins appear with their mom in a ring with fireworks above. In another, a curly-haired Beyonce holds Sir, who wears a blue jacket and matching cowboy hat.
Last week Beyoncé shared another video showing off the adult collection for "Ivy Park Rodeo," a collaboration with Adidas. The looks were "inspired by the inimitable style and undeniable influence of Black cowboys and cowgirls," according to a press release.
Both the kids and adults collections launch on adidas.com on Aug. 19.
The rare glimpses of her kids were a treat for fans, given the superstar's tendency toward privacy. In a recent interview, she opened up about why she often shies away from promotional appearances, media interviews and sharing her personal life on social media.
“We live in a world with few boundaries and a lot of access,” Beyoncé told Harper's Bazaar. “There are so many internet therapists, comment critics and experts with no expertise. Our reality can be warped because it’s based on a personalized algorithm. It shows us whatever truths we are searching for, and that’s dangerous. We can create our own false reality when we’re not fed a balance of what’s truly going on in the world. It’s easy to forget that there’s still so much to discover outside of our phones. I’m grateful I have the ability to choose what I want to share.”
She added that she wants the focus to be on her creative talents — not her personal life.
"My music, my films, my art, my message — that should be enough,” she said.