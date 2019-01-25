Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 25, 2019, 2:37 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

It's always been obvious that Beyoncé and Jay-Z's oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, takes after her mom, but a new side-by-side comparison of young Bey and young Blue will leave fans asking, "Who's who?"

Prepare to do a double take.

"Someone made this comparison of me at age 7 and Blue at age 7," the superstar singer wrote in a caption alongside the pics. "My baby is growing up."

And growing to be her mother's mini-me!

Though it's hard to tell just by looking at the shots of the two, the one on the left is Beyoncé.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Larry Busacca / Getty Images for MTV

Fans raved about the similarities between them in the comments — even Beyoncé's celebrity fans.

"Omg," actress-singer Zendaya responded, while "Orange Is the New Black" star Laverne Cox went with a simple, "Awwwwwww."

Even Oscar winner Halle Berry joined in to point out the obvious — that Beyoncé and Blue are "two beauties."

But this isn't the first time that someone has taken note of Blue being a carbon copy of her mother.

In fact, Tina Knowles — Beyoncé's mom and Blue's grandmother — once shared a throwback pic that proved the look-alike shot above isn't an anomaly.

These two are really twinning.