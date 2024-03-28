Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus collaborated on a ‘Cowboy Carter’ song. All about their relationship

There’s no doubt Miley Cyrus is a member of the Beyhive.

The “Used To Be Young” singer, 31, has long been open about her admiration of Beyoncé, so she most likely jumped at the opportunity to collaborate on a track of Beyoncé’s upcoming country album, “Cowboy Carter.”

Cyrus is a featured artist on a track from the album called “II Acted Wanted,” TODAY.com has confirmed.

It also appears that Beyoncé will cover “Jolene,” the iconic 1973 song by Cyrus’ godmother, Dolly Parton, on her upcoming album.

While Cyrus and Beyoncé haven’t collaborated on an album before, Cyrus hasn't been shy about sharing her appreciation of Queen Bey.

Read on to learn more about how their paths have crossed over the years.

Cyrus gushed about meeting Beyoncé as a teenager

In a throwback video posted by a fan on X, what appears to be a teenage Miley Cyrus shared her excitement about meeting Beyoncé at an event.

“Beyoncé is here, my mom’s always telling me, ‘What would Beyoncé do?’ So I am excited to meet her tonight,” Cyrus said.

It’s unclear whether Cyrus met the “Single Ladies” singer that night but in any case, Cyrus’ Beyoncé fandom definitely goes way back.

Tish Cyrus looked to Beyoncé as a role model for Miley Cyrus

In a 2007 interview with Oprah Winfrey, a then 14-year-old Cyrus revealed that her mom, Tish Cyrus, is also a huge fan of Beyoncé. Tish Cyrus saw Beyoncé as a role model for her daughter.

“(Beyoncé is) her favorite person in the world, and my mom brings me every article,” Cyrus said. “(She says), ‘Look, she’s so humble, but still amazing.’”

Cyrus performed alongside Beyoncé in 2008

Cyrus had the chance to perform alongside Beyoncé — not to mention Rihanna, Carrie Underwood, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, and several other musical icons — in 2008 as part of a “Stand Up to Cancer” telethon special.

Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, and Rihanna performed during a "Stand Up to Cancer" telethon in 2008. Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

Beyoncé and Cyrus, then 16, stood side by side as the group performed “Just Stand Up!” by Babyface and Ronnie Walton.

Cyrus later reflected on the experience of performing with Beyoncé and Rihanna as a teenager.

“What I remember most from doing this performance is I was standing in between two of the big legends and icons that I was looking up to at the time, and they treated me like a little sister the entire time,” she said in a 2023 TikTok video. “They were being really sweet.”

“I got brackets on the back of my teeth, and I’m singing with Beyoncé!” she added.

Cyrus clarified that quotes of her insulting Beyoncé were ‘made up’

In 2014, quotes attributed to Cyrus circulated online, in which Cyrus supposedly insulted Beyoncé’s appearance and career and claimed she was a better artist.

The quotes were supposedly given to Britain’s Love magazine, but the publication denied that Cyrus had ever said them.

“@MileyCyrus never said anything to us about Beyonce, the quotes were made up and we’re trying to get to the bottom of where this came from,” the magazine wrote in a January 2014 tweet.

Cyrus also denied ever insulting Beyoncé in multiple posts on Twitter, the platform now known as X.

“That quote people MADE UP about Beyonce just made me lol!” she wrote in one post. “Imagine if I said I got ‘the looks and the curves I’m just better!’ Bahahahhaha.”

In another tweet, the singer said she was “getting 2 the bottom” of the fabricated quotes and making the person who had circulated them “retract the statement.”

“U can cause ALOT of drama but NOT between me & B!” she wrote in the same tweet.

Beyoncé and Cyrus are collaborating on new music

Sixteen years after they shared a stage at the “Stand Up 2 Cancer” concert, Beyoncé and Cyrus are officially collaborating.

Beyoncé hasn’t shared any details about the track featuring Cyrus, but she opened up more generally about the album in a March 19 Instagram post.

“I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect,” she wrote. “I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound.”

Beyoncé says “Cowboy Carter” is a continuation of her 2022 album, “Renaissance.”

Last month, Beyoncé made history as the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart with the release of a new single from her album, "Texas Hold ‘Em."

While Cyrus may be best known as a pop star, she has often tapped into her country side. Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, is a country singer, too.

She has memorably covered Dolly Parton’s “Jolene," as well as Shania Twain’s “Man, I Feel Like a Woman" and “It Ain’t Me Babe,” a Bob Dylan song popularized by Johnny Cash.

“Cowboy Carter” will drop on March 29.