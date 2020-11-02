Beyoncé, the leader of the Beyhive, actually has beehives

They call Beyoncé Queen Bey, and her most ardent fans are known as the Beyhive.

So it won't come as too much of a surprise to learn that the singer and powerhouse performer, 39, is the owner of tens of thousands of bees!

The news has got everyone buzzing.

Beyonce says she started the beehives because her daughters have allergies. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

She revealed the news in British Vogue's December issue, saying, "I know it's random, but I have two beehives. Real ones. I've had them at my house for a while now. I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year."

That's a lot of honey for the "Black Is King" hitmaker, husband Jay-Z and their children Blue Ivy, 8, and twins Sir and Rumi, 3.

But as it turns out, all that honey isn't about living up to her nickname as Queen Bey at all. She keeps the bees precisely for her children.

"I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies," she added in the interview, "and honey has countless healing properties."

According to the Mayo Clinic, honey probably doesn't reduce symptoms of seasonal allergies, but it has been studied as a cough suppressant and may have anti-inflammatory effects. But it appears that honey may just be a "sweet placebo," according to the clinic's website.

But don't tell Beyoncé that! We just love that she really is queen of some real-life hives!