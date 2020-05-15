Tina Knowles-Lawson might have two superstar daughters, but she's not the source of their dance moves.
In a short video posted to Instagram on Friday morning, the mom of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles tried dancing along to the remix of Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage," which Beyoncé contributed a rap verse to. A viral TikTok meme has challenged users to try and do a specific dance routine with the song, which Knowles-Lawson tried... but didn't quite pull off.
Despite getting a shout-out in the song lyrics for being "a savage," Knowles-Lawson admitted that dance moves weren't her strong suit.
"Haaaa!!! Yeah i know they didn’t get their dance moves from me !!" she wrote in the video's caption, which was full of emojis. "They got em from their daddy! its okay i still like to dance!!!!! And i got two new knees."
And while her dancing may not be savage, fans and followers couldn't help but comment on the 66-year-old's youthful glow.
"Miss Tina you just wanted to get on here and stunt on these other chicks your age," one person wrote. "That body-ody is snatched."
Another added, "Omg! Ms.Tina don’t age! You look gorgeous!"
"Ey ey, Miss Tina out here looking younger than Beyonce," another fan wrote.
Knowles-Lawson has been plenty active on social media during the coronavirus lockdown period, but she's not the only member of the family making waves - Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy, has been known to crash her videos from time to time.
On Mother's Day weekend, Knowles-Lawson sat down with former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland to wish moms everywhere a happy Mother's Day.
"Happy Mother's Day to all of the beautiful mothers out there," Knowles-Lawson said.
Then, a third voice joins in: supposedly Blue Ivy, though Knowles-Lawson didn't confirm if it was her granddaughter speaking.
"And don't forget all the beautiful daughters out there, which I am one of," Blue Ivy added.
The Knowles family is having an impact on more than just Instagram.
Knowles-Lawson founded a campaign called #IDIDMYPART and partnered it with Beyoncé's BeyGOOD initiative to offer free testing to the residents of Houston, Texas.
According to a press release for the event which took place earlier in May, the mother-daughter duo wanted to make sure that African American communities, who are more likely to be affected by COVID-19, have access to testing. Those who came to get tested were given grocery gift cards for H-E-B Grocery Company and a voucher for a hot meal from a few local restaurants.
Knowles-Lawson said of the initiative, "The virus is wreaking havoc on the Black community so we need a movement to prioritize our health."