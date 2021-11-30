See the celeb kids (including Beyoncé's!) who appear in new Ivy Park video

Beyoncé’s Ivy Park clothing line just dropped an ad for Halls of Ivy, its latest collaboration with Adidas, and the video features some unexpected cameos.

The kids of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe — model Ava Phillippe, 22, and Deacon Phillippe, 18 — both make appearances in the video.

Ava rocks what looks like a houndstooth skirt and chunky sneakers from the new Halls of Ivy collection.

Ava Phillippe makes a surprise appearance in the video. Adidas/ Ivy Park

She plays a game of table tennis with her brother, who sports a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants with Adidas’ signature three stripes running down the arms and legs.

Deacon Phillippe shows off his table tennis skills in the ad for Halls of Ivy. Adidas/ Ivy Park

The Halls of Ivy video also features Natalia Bryant, the 18-year-old daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant.

Natalia Bryant rocks a suit from the new collection. Adidas/ Ivy Park

She rocks a few different looks in the ad campaign, including a checked plaid suit and an oversized green jacket.

Many people on social media also noted that in one brief scene, Beyoncé is standing with two of her three kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4.

Rumi and Blue, is that you? Adidas/ Ivy Park

Basketball stars James Harden and Jalen Green also appear in the video.

The Halls of Ivy collection will launch exclusively on adidas.com on Dec. 9, and will launch globally a day later. It’s an “inclusive collection" that "unites all people, regardless of background, class, color or creed, as a community that fosters each individual’s creative endeavor,” Adidas said in a news release.

The collection will feature items in unisex and women’s sizes with prices ranging from $45 to $600. There will also be 34 styles for kids, including fashion and activewear items, ranging from $30 to $189.

