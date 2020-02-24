Sign up for our newsletter

One of the biggest music stars in the world honored her friend Kobe Bryant at the beginning of a memorial in his honor in Los Angeles Monday when Beyoncé took the stage at the Staples Center.

Wearing a suit in the yellow Lakers color, she began by singing her 2013 hit "XO" while a choir sang in the background and violinists played.

The song had a special meaning to Bryant, who died at 41 along with his daughter, Gianna, 13, and seven others in a helicopter crash last month.

"I'm here because I love Kobe, and this was one of his favorite songs," she said.

She then performed her song "Halo" as Bryant's widow, Vanessa, applauded in appreciation.

Beyoncé then tearfully saluted the sky in memory of Bryant before a video featuring his classic highlights from his legendary Lakers career was shown on the Jumbotron.

Two additional music superstars, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera, later took the stage during the memorial with respective performances in Bryant's honor.

Sitting down at a piano colored purple, another Lakers hue, Keys played Beethoven's "Moolight Sonata." The classic is a favorite of Bryant and his wife, Vanessa.

Later in the program, Aguilera delivered a moving rendition of "Ave Maria" with an orchestra. The performer sang in Italian in tribute to the place Bryant spent his childhood and learned to play basketball.