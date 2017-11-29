Pop Culture

The most-liked Instagram of 2017 goes to ... Beyoncé! See who else made the list

TODAY

Most of us are happy if we get a handful of likes on an Instagram photo, but millions? That's Beyoncé level.

Sure enough, the superstar took top honors on Instagram's annual list of most-liked posts. Her pregnancy announcement in February was liked more than 11 million times — in other words, more than any ... other ... post.

No. 1

No. 2

Right behind her, taking the No. 2. spot on Instagram's list, is soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, with another special announcement: the birth of his daughter, Alana Martina, in November.

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

No. 3

Selena Gomez's poignant post announcing that she had undergone a kidney transplant came in at No. 3 on the list. The photo showed her holding hands with her close friend and donor Francia Raísa.

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

No. 4

Coming in at No. 4? Beyoncé, again, when she shared a beautiful photo of the twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, when they were only a month old.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

No. 5

OK, you're going to start to notice some trends from here on out. It turns out that the top 10 Instagram posts (so far — remember, it's only November!) all belong to Beyoncé, Cristiano Ronaldo and Selena Gomez.

And babies are clearly a theme: Next up is a sweet post from Ronaldo sharing a photo of his newborn twins this summer, who were reportedly born via surrogate.

So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

No. 6

Gomez again! Fans love this sweet snapshot she shared of her and ex-boyfriend The Weeknd.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

No. 7

And another one ...

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

No. 8

What a sweet photo! This family shot from Ronaldo was also hugely popular.

Family mood ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

No. 9

Gomez again. This look earned more than 7 million likes.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

No. 10

Our last spot on the list also goes to Gomez. (Surprise!) She shared this photo to celebrate her 25th birthday.

Instagram also revealed that Gomez is the most-followed celebrity of the year so far. Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande and Beyoncé are right behind her.

Of course, there's still a month to go in 2017, so the list can certainly change. But we're willing to bet that Beyoncé will still have a place. You just can't beat that pregnancy announcement!

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Beyonce looks just like Blue Ivy in throwback pic on Instagram

Play Video - 0:25

Beyonce looks just like Blue Ivy in throwback pic on Instagram

Play Video - 0:25

More: Pop Culture Popculture

TOP