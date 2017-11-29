The most-liked Instagram of 2017 goes to ... Beyoncé! See who else made the list

Most of us are happy if we get a handful of likes on an Instagram photo, but millions? That's Beyoncé level.
Sure enough, the superstar took top honors on Instagram's annual list of most-liked posts. Her pregnancy announcement in February was liked more than 11 million times — in other words, more than any ... other ... post.
No. 1
No. 2
Right behind her, taking the No. 2. spot on Instagram's list, is soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, with another special announcement: the birth of his daughter, Alana Martina, in November.
No. 3
Selena Gomez's poignant post announcing that she had undergone a kidney transplant came in at No. 3 on the list. The photo showed her holding hands with her close friend and donor Francia Raísa.
No. 4
Coming in at No. 4? Beyoncé, again, when she shared a beautiful photo of the twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, when they were only a month old.
No. 5
OK, you're going to start to notice some trends from here on out. It turns out that the top 10 Instagram posts (so far — remember, it's only November!) all belong to Beyoncé, Cristiano Ronaldo and Selena Gomez.
And babies are clearly a theme: Next up is a sweet post from Ronaldo sharing a photo of his newborn twins this summer, who were reportedly born via surrogate.
No. 6
Gomez again! Fans love this sweet snapshot she shared of her and ex-boyfriend The Weeknd.
No. 7
And another one ...
No. 8
What a sweet photo! This family shot from Ronaldo was also hugely popular.
No. 9
Gomez again. This look earned more than 7 million likes.
No. 10
Our last spot on the list also goes to Gomez. (Surprise!) She shared this photo to celebrate her 25th birthday.
Instagram also revealed that Gomez is the most-followed celebrity of the year so far. Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande and Beyoncé are right behind her.
Of course, there's still a month to go in 2017, so the list can certainly change. But we're willing to bet that Beyoncé will still have a place. You just can't beat that pregnancy announcement!