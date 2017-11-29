The most-liked Instagram of 2017 goes to ... Beyoncé! See who else made the list

share tweet pin email

Most of us are happy if we get a handful of likes on an Instagram photo, but millions? That's Beyoncé level.

Sure enough, the superstar took top honors on Instagram's annual list of most-liked posts. Her pregnancy announcement in February was liked more than 11 million times — in other words, more than any ... other ... post.

No. 1

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

No. 2

Right behind her, taking the No. 2. spot on Instagram's list, is soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, with another special announcement: the birth of his daughter, Alana Martina, in November.

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

No. 3

Selena Gomez's poignant post announcing that she had undergone a kidney transplant came in at No. 3 on the list. The photo showed her holding hands with her close friend and donor Francia Raísa.

No. 4

Coming in at No. 4? Beyoncé, again, when she shared a beautiful photo of the twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, when they were only a month old.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

No. 5

OK, you're going to start to notice some trends from here on out. It turns out that the top 10 Instagram posts (so far — remember, it's only November!) all belong to Beyoncé, Cristiano Ronaldo and Selena Gomez.

And babies are clearly a theme: Next up is a sweet post from Ronaldo sharing a photo of his newborn twins this summer, who were reportedly born via surrogate.

So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

No. 6

Gomez again! Fans love this sweet snapshot she shared of her and ex-boyfriend The Weeknd.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

No. 7

And another one ...

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 1, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

No. 8

What a sweet photo! This family shot from Ronaldo was also hugely popular.

Family mood ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Aug 27, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

No. 9

Gomez again. This look earned more than 7 million likes.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

No. 10

Our last spot on the list also goes to Gomez. (Surprise!) She shared this photo to celebrate her 25th birthday.

Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn't be more blessed. A lot of you don't realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. --think 25 is going to be epic. xo A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

Instagram also revealed that Gomez is the most-followed celebrity of the year so far. Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande and Beyoncé are right behind her.

Of course, there's still a month to go in 2017, so the list can certainly change. But we're willing to bet that Beyoncé will still have a place. You just can't beat that pregnancy announcement!