Feb. 6, 2019, 10:57 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

It's the return of Reek!

Dean Cain brought back major "Beverly Hills, 90210" memories Wednesday when he tweeted a photo of himself with actors James Eckhouse and Carol Potter, who played the parents of Brenda and Brandon Walsh on the beloved teen soap.

"So great to see my (almost) parents in-law from my 90210 days!! James Eckhouse and Carol Potter," Cain hilariously captioned the pic.

"90210" fans remember that in 1992, Cain had a short but memorable role as Rick, an American student who meets Brenda (Shannen Doherty) in Paris. Rick assumes Brenda is French when he meets her and she's happy to play along — even pronouncing his name "Reek" in a truly terrible French accent.

Shannen Doherty as Brenda and Dean Cain as Rick on "Beverly Hills, 90210." Everett Collection

The only problem? Brenda's forced to keep up the charade when the pair meet again in Beverly Hills several episodes later.

In May 2017, Cain sat down with TODAY to reminisce about his time on "90210."

"Here's the weird thing about the show: I was supposed to break up with (Brenda), when I found out that she was a fraud and she was lying to me," Cain said. "But Shannen didn't want that to happen; she didn't want a guest star to break up with her. So instead, they turned me into a dork.”

Actors Carol Potter and James Eckhouse, seen here in 1991, played Cindy and Jim Walsh on "Beverly Hills, 90210." Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage

Rick was nowhere as cool as Brenda's on-and-off beau, bad boy Dylan McKay (Luke Perry). In fact, in one episode, Rick bonds with Mr. Walsh when the two sing a corny duet around the family piano.

"To this day, my brother makes fun of me," Cain said of the cringeworthy number.

Still, Cain gets a kick out of the fact that more than 25 years later, fans post images of "Rick" on social media.

“I can tell if someone has really followed my career if they call me Rick," he told TODAY. "Like, 'I liked you as Superman, but I loved you as Reek.'”