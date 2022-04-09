Betty White’s wedding band, awards and more to be auctioned

Betty White fans, get your wallets ready.

Betty White's memorabilia from her time on "Golden Girls," her diamond set wedding band from ex-husband Allen Ludden, her awards and more are going to be up for auction in the fall.

Actress Betty White poses for a portrait on the set of the television show "Hot in Cleveland" in Studio City section of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 9, 2010. Matt Sayles / ASSOCIATED PRESS

From September 23 to 25, fans will get the chance to bid on more than 1,500 items that once belonged to White, including her fine jewelry, scripts and personal items. The auction will be held at Julien’s Auctions in California, which is known as the "auction house to the stars."

In 2009, Julien’s Auctions made the Guinness Book of World Records when they sold Michael Jackson’s white glove for $480,000. The sale made it the most expensive glove ever sold at an auction.

Before White's memorabilia hits the auction block, it will be put on display at the Museo de la Moda in Santiago, Chile, and The Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware in Kildrae, Ireland, before arriving at Julien’s Auctions for a three-day display.

If you're interested in bidding on anything from White's estate, then you can do so by registering online at JuliensAuctions.com or in person at the event.

In December 2021, White died at age 99.

"I thought she would live forever,” her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told NBC News at the time. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much."

White was known for her successful TV and movie career and her work as an animal rights activist. The actor was best known for starring on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" from 1973 - 1977 and "The Golden Girls" from 1985 - 1992."

In 1995, White was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame where she was celebrated for her entertaining Hollywood career. White has won five prime-time Emmys and two day-time Emmys.

“Betty White was a beloved national treasure and a cross-generational icon who made us laugh for eighty years with her illustrious work on film, radio and television classics such as 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' and 'The Golden Girls,” Darren Julien, CEO of Julien’s Auctions said in a statement.

“We are honored to work with her Estate in this exclusive presentation of these precious artifacts and personal mementos from her storied life and career which will be offered for the first time at auction to the public, museum curators and her legions of fans worldwide.”

