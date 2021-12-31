See Ryan Reynold’s touching reaction to friend Betty White’s death

Ryan Reynolds is putting the jokes aside to share his sadness over the death of television legend Betty White.

After a rep for White confirmed on Friday that the Emmy winner who starred in "The Golden Girls," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Hot in Cleveland" had died at 99, Reynolds, who played White's grandson in the 2009 comedy "The Proposal," honored White in a heartfelt tribute on Twitter.

"The world looks different now," the Canadian actor, 45, wrote next to a photo of White giving two thumbs us.

"She was great at defying expectation," he continued. "She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret."

Until Friday, Reynolds' tributes to White on social media have typically featured jokes about an alleged past romance between the pair, who had a 45-year age difference.

Just the day before he posted about White's death, the "Deadpool" star tweeted a joke about the media "exploiting” the former co-stars' fling for clicks.

Reynolds tweeted a link to a People article celebrating White’s upcoming 100th birthday. In the article, Reynolds gushed over the White, who repaid Reynolds by joking that he’s harbored a crush on her for years.

“I’ve heard Ryan can’t get over his thing for me,” said White, “but Robert Redford is The One.”

Reynolds wrote in his tweet, “I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks.”

Reynolds kept up the ruse that he and White were once more than friends in several birthday tributes he posted about White over the years.

In January 2019, Reynolds posted a throwback pic of him and White appearing together on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”

“I don’t usually post about ex-girlfriends,” he captioned it. “But Betty’s special. Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite.”

In 2020, Reynolds helped White celebrate her celebrate her 98th birthday by enlisting Sandra Bullock, who starred alongside him and White in “The Proposal,” to join him in a video that found them competing for White’s affections.

During the clip, Reynolds, who's been married to Blake Lively since 2012, shared a saucy message for White that would have thrilled Sue Ann Nivens, her man-crazy “Mary Tyler Moore Show” character.

“What does Sandy do for you every year?” he asked, referring to Bullock. “I mean, does she show up and hand-deliver flowers for you? … Wearing nothing but black socks and a dozen gold bracelets? Just like you requested?”

"Doubt it," said Reynolds, looking just a bit desperate.