On Betty White's 99th birthday, her 10 tips for a happy life are especially relevant

Betty White turned 99 on Sunday, and her top 10 tips for living a long, healthy life are just as pertinent as ever.

In 2011, White stopped by "The Late Show with David Letterman" and revealed a tongue-in-cheek take on a question that's often asked of successful seniors — what's the secret to a long, happy life? Her appearance, which is being shared online in honor of her birthday, includes some advice that's all too easy to take when you've stayed home for most of the past year.

Her first tip, she revealed, is to "get at least eight hours of beauty sleep, nine if you're ugly." Next, White stated, "Exercise. Or don't. What the hell do I care?"

Third, in the "Golden Girls" star's opinion, you should "never apologize. It shows weakness."

White's fourth tip is super helpful if you're looking for some extra cash: "The best way to earn a quick buck is a slip and fall lawsuit."

Next, she recommended that you "avoid tweeting any photos of your private parts" and "schedule nightly appointment with Dr. Johnnie Walker."

If you're a health nut, you'll especially appreciate White's seventh tip: "Take some wheatgrass, soy paste and carob, toss in the garbage and cook yourself a big-a-- piece of pork."

She also advised viewers to "try not to die" and "never dwell on past mistakes," both easier said than done. Last, "don't waste your time watching this crap," White quipped.

White is spending her 99th birthday relaxing, she previously told Entertainment Tonight.

"You probably didn't ask, but I’ll tell you anyway. ... What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting ‘The Pet Set’ re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day," she said, referencing her 1971 show that featured appearances from celebrities and their pets.

She also shared with Associated Press one especially exciting benefit of her new age. "Since I am turning 99, I can stay up as late as I want without asking permission!” she said in an email.

Back in 1991, the beloved comedian appeared on TODAY to discuss aging in the public eye and how "Golden Girls" opened up opportunities for older actors.

"You don't fall off the planet once you pass a given age," she said. "You don't lose any of your sense of humor, any of your zest for life or your lust for life, if you will. If you were a dull young person, you're going to be a dull old person, but I don't think just because the years go by that you have to be that way."