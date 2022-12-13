Betty White's longtime friend gives intimate look at the TV icon in new book

When Betty White died on New Year’s Eve last year, just weeks before her 100th birthday, the internet was flooded with tributes remembering her legendary TV career and passion for animal advocacy. A new book, “Betty White’s Pearls of Wisdom: Life Lessons from a Beloved American Treasure,” takes a more personal approach.

Author Patty Sullivan reflects on the 53-year friendship she and her husband, Tom Sullivan, shared with White, which included holidays spent together, trips to White’s seaside home in Carmel, California, and game nights during which White showed off her famously fierce Scrabble prowess.

Sullivan tells TODAY.com that the book started as a journal to preserve her cherished memories of White and she didn’t intend to share it with the public until a friend encouraged her to publish it. While White’s fans already know about her wicked sense of humor, Sullivan says she wanted to underscore “the values she lived.”

In one story in the book, Sullivan describes White pausing a Christmas sleigh ride to command their group to be silent and “tune into the beauty” of the moment. In another, she recalls how White’s comforting words helped her daughter grieve the loss of her beloved horse.

Patty Sullivan (left, in 1992) shares stories from her decadeslong friendship with White. Patty Sullivan

Sullivan remembers the first time she met White and White’s late husband Allen Ludden during a summer in Cape Cod in 1968, and found the couple “dazzling.”

“I think we’ve all experienced being out in public somewhere and you just notice a human being that walks into the room,” she says. “They are just a light with their love. And that’s what I remember about Betty. She just was sparkling. This was early into her marriage with Allen, and she just adored him so much. They truly were that love in each other’s lives — the love of each other’s lives — and it just showed all over their person. And so I just remember her being such a light in the room, and you just couldn’t help but notice her.”

This 1986 photo was taken when White came to dinner at the Sullivans' home, accompanied by their dog Dinah, who'd gone to live with Betty. "We were all worried that Dinah might want to stay with her Sullivan Family …. but she did go home with Betty that night," Patty Sullivan recalls. Patty Sullivan

White and Ludden became role models for Patty Sullivan’s own marriage to Tom Sullivan, whom she met that same summer.

“They were the first consideration for each other,” she says. “And Tom and I wanted that in our marriage to one another, that we would be so devoted, that we would always be each other’s best friend, best person at our side, so to speak, and that’s who we thought Betty and Allen were. And they were indeed. As one person said to Betty, ‘I just love hearing you talk about Allen, because your eyes just light up.’ And that was the truth.”

Sullivan says that while her husband spent 30 years in entertainment, with careers in music and television, their relationship with White wasn’t about show business.

“We were dear friends and Tom and Betty could just talk about any subject, which is what she loved about her close friends — that they were interested in everything,” she says.

White and Tom Sullivan, who’s been blind since birth, even teamed up to co-author “The Leading Lady: Dinah’s Story,” a 1991 book about a guide dog who first lived with the Sullivans and was later taken in by White.

The couple’s daughter, Blythe, and son, Sully, knew White as “Gram III,” and Sullivan says White taught them to be generous and thoughtful, and encouraged their love for animals and respect for the environment.

While White’s devotion to four-legged creatures was well chronicled, Sullivan wants people to realize what a loyal companion she was to her human friends, too. She remembers White advising, “You’ve got to take good care of your friends. Take good care of the people who have been in your life.”

Patty Sullivan says White inspired her son and daughter's respect for animals and the environment. Patty Sullivan

White and Sullivan enjoyed regular Scrabble games, and White was a “relentless” competitor.

“There was one evening when we were out to dinner and we came back and Betty had had a few vodkas and I said to Tom, 'You know what, I am going to take advantage of the situation and I am going to cream her on this game.' She heard me say that and, oh, my God, she obliterated me,” Sullivan recalls.

“Pearls of Wisdom” will be released on Dec. 13, nearly a year after White’s passing, and Sullivan reflected on the loss of her longtime friend.

“I just miss her presence,” she says. “I miss that she wasn’t with us this Thanksgiving weekend. I miss that we don’t have that one-on-one time in her house in Carmel. We shared so much without even talking, you know, to sit on the sofa with her and watch the sunset with her. It was those quiet moments where you’re so comfortable with someone that you don’t have to have conversation. I miss her light. I miss her joy.”

She adds, “There was never a moment with her when we didn’t want to be our best. And maybe that’s it — maybe that’s the thing in life. You want to be around people who bring about your best and feelings of generosity or friendship or whatever. And those are the people that make such a difference in our lives.”