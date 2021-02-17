Bette Midler shares pic from her 1984 wedding that had been lost for decades

Better Midler and her husband, Martin Von Haselberg, have been together for nearly 40 years, but they went decades before ever seeing a photo from their wedding.

The "First Wives Club" star, 75, opened up Tuesday on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" about how she and her hubby, 72, wed in 1984 in a spur-of-the-moment ceremony at the Starlight Chapel in Las Vegas. (She proposed to him!)

For years, the couple had no photographic evidence of their nuptials. "There were no cell phones in 1984. So we had no pictures," the Emmy-winner explained.

That changed about five years ago when, out of the blue, an employee from the chapel sent the couple images from their big day. (Midler shows Kimmel the pic around the six minute mark in the clip below.)

"Apparently, there was a photographer there. When the Starlight Chapel closed its doors, which was about five years ago, they sent us the pictures. We had never seen the pictures!" Midler shared.

In true Vegas style, Midler and Von Hasleberg were joined at the venue that day by only one other person: the Elvis Presley impersonator who performed the ceremony!

Midler also said she made her soon-to-be husband change outfits before they walked down the aisle.

"He got all dressed up in this suit and I was like, 'I'm not marrying you in that suit! So he had to change his suit," she said, adding they had a tape of Italian pianist Nino Rota music play as the ceremonies' soundtrack.

Bette Midler and husband Martin von Haselberg on May 16, 2012 in New York City. Cindy Ord / Getty Images

While chatting with Kimmel, Midler also opened up about her daughter Sophie Von Haselberg's intimate wedding last June, which she and her husband helped to arrange.

"It was so sweet," the "Hocus Pocus" star gushed of the ceremony, which featured only 11 attendees because of safety concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"My husband did the food. I did the flowers," said Midler, adding that her daughter and son-in-law wrote their own vows and "asked their friends to join The Universal Life (church) and become ministers."

"They had a great time," Midler added. "They stayed up all night, they drank, they had a ball."

Shortly after walking down the aisle, Von Haselberg shared a happy photo on Instagram of her new groom smearing wedding cake in her face.

"It’s great to have cake smeared on your face by someone you love! And hot DAMN do I love this man!" the "Irrational Man" star gushed.

But did Midler sing at her daughter's wedding?

Midler replied, "Oh, she wouldn't have me sing! Are you mad? Oh my God, she spent the first five years of her life saying, 'Mommy, don't sing!'"