Bette Midler shares 1st look of 'Hocus Pocus' reunion with Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy

Bette Midler shared a first-look teaser of the Sanderson sisters back together again, and from the looks of things: they are right at home!

The 74-year-old actor shared a photo from rehearsal with her "Hocus Pocus" co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, who are preparing to reunite for a Halloween virtual event on Oct. 30, 2020.

"Your 3 fav witches - @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy & ME - are returning for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8p ET," Midler captioned the pic, that shows the trio rehearsing in full costume in front of a green screen. (Well, blue screen.)

The photo makes it look like no time has gone by at all and the trio of talented actors are ready to get back on their broomsticks for a good cause. The evening, being called “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover," is promised to be one of the "hottest pandemic-safe Halloween events of the year."

"Every year, the New York social calendar in October culminates with Midler's annual 'Hulaween' costume gala, a star-studded fundraiser to benefit NYRP," a statement said. "This year, due to COVID-19, the event will go virtual, welcoming fans of all ages around the world to attend."

Virtual event tickets are priced at $10, and will benefit NYRP, an organization that Midler began back in 1995 to help preserve open green spaces in New York City.