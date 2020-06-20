Congratulations are in order for Bette Midler’s daughter, Sophie Von Haselberg!

The 33-year-old actress got married amid the coronavirus pandemic and shared a celebratory photo of her big day on Instagram. In the candid photo, the “Irrational Man” star smiles with cake smeared on her face by her groom.

"In the midst of COVID, a piece of $h!t president, and the power and poignancy of the Black Lives Matter movement, I got married!" Von Haselberg captioned the sweet moment from her private celebration. "Because honestly, WHY NOT. It’s great to have cake smeared on your face by someone you love! And hot DAMN do I love this man!"

Midler spoke to the Manila Bulletin this week about her daughter’s quarantine wedding, describing the small ceremony and sharing behind the scenes stories of the special day.

“It was a pandemic wedding, a very small wedding, and her husband, her new husband, hasn’t had a haircut in three months," she said. “So she looked online on how to cut hair and she gave him a pretty good haircut. I mean, that is the world we are living in now.”

Sophie Von Haselberg and Bette Midler attend the 71st Annual Tony Awards on June 11, 2017 in New York City. Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

After being married for 36 years to Sophie's dad, Martin von Haselberg, the 74-year-old actress is happy to be a mother-in-law and quarantined with her daughter and new son-in-law.

"It’s kind of cute, very sweet, and very nice to be a mother-in-law," Midler explained. "All four of us are together during this lockdown for the past three months and we haven’t had any serious disagreements and it’s lovely.”

"The First Wives Club" star shared her hopes for her daughter’s future as a married woman and thinks Von Haselberg will have a great time with her marriage.

“She laughs incessantly, she sings, she dances,” Midler explained. “They both do and they are very joyful together. So it gives me a lot of happiness, tremendous happiness. And I think the best thing to do if you are a mother-in-law is to back off and let them have their lives and realize that you are not living their life and you don’t have all the answers and it’s up to them to find their own life and the answers.”