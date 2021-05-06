Bethenny Frankel shares what she loves about fiancé Paul Bernon

Bethenny Frankel is sharing what stood out when she met her fiancé, film producer Paul Bernon.

The businesswoman and reality TV star joined Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY’s 4th hour on Thursday, where she opened up about the qualities that most attract her to her groom-to-be.

"He's really sweet. He's got a lot of integrity. He's a subtle, calm, understated, loving person," gushed Frankel.

The couple have been dating since 2018 — with a brief split last year — after meeting on an online dating site. Frankel joked that she was thrilled Bernon looked as handsome in person as he did in his profile pics.

"You have to know, the person always looks like their worst picture — like if there's five pictures, the person always looks like their worst picture. But he overshot the mark. He looked like all his pictures accurately," she said.

She added, "He's just very cute and sweet and charming and when we met, it was definitely an interesting, 'Oh.'

"He remembers that I said, 'You're funny! Nobody's funny." He always remembers that because he thought, 'Oh, if she thinks I'm funny, then I'm really funny.'"

The former "Real Housewives of New York City" star confirmed the couple's engagement to "Extra" in March, sharing, "I’m very excited, and it’s really wonderful."

During her chat with Hoda and Jenna, Frankel also opened up about her new HBO Max reality series, in which contestants compete for a spot on the executive team at her multimillion-dollar lifestyle company, Skinnygirl.

"People are describing it as a modern-day 'The Apprentice' meets 'The Devil Wears Prada' meets just my sort of reality comedy show," she explained.

"It's a calamity. It's honest. It's really me. It's not sugar-coated," she continued. "My friends are saying, 'Wow, it's really you. You're really being all you,'" added Frankel.

"So, no complaining, no explaining. It's the truth, and this is what's really going on."