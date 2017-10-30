share tweet pin email

Bethenny Frankel is mourning the loss of her beloved dog Cookie, who had suffered multiple seizures over the weekend.

The “Real Housewives of New York City” star announced the sad news of Cookie’s death on her social media accounts Monday morning.

My @cookiedabooboo is gone. Bless her furry heart... — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) October 30, 2017

“My @cookiedabooboo is gone. Bless her furry heart,” Frankel, 46, wrote.

She later paid tribute to Cookie, who was 17, with a sweet photo and message.

My furry first baby, May ur next life be as beautiful as this one was. Thank u for the love u gave to me &my peanut. See u on the other side pic.twitter.com/a2bBlc1RDy — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) October 30, 2017

“My furry first baby, May ur next life be as beautiful as this one was. Thank u for the love u gave to me & my peanut. See u on the other side,” she captioned the picture.

Frankel first alerted her fans to Cookie’s condition on Saturday, noting that the dog had suffered a 45-minute-long seizure.

Hours before announcing Cookie’s death on Monday, Frankel wrote, “My baby had 2 more seizures last PM. My heart is broken.”

Cookie was a familiar face to “Real Housewives” fans and, much like Frankel’s other dogs, Biggy and Smallz, has a sizeable following on both Twitter and Instagram. Her relationship with Frankel’s now 7-year-old daughter, Bryn, helped inspire the reality star’s 2014 children’s book, “Cookie Meets Peanut.”

We’re sending our well-wishes to Frankel and Bryn during this difficult time in their lives.

TODAY’s editorial team thought this item was news-worthy – and we hope you do, too. TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.