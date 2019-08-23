Bethenny Frankel might not be a "Housewife" anymore, but she might just be a wife.

Maybe.

It's complicated.

Just two days after informing fans that she's leaving "The Real Housewives of New York City," the reality TV star and entrepreneur teased another topic that really left them reeling.

To my NY hwives: GO GET EM! I had to go since I’m the only one that is actually married...that’s how crazy this ride is. You are all amazing, beautiful and strong. Spread your wings and fly! Xoxo @ramonasinger @CountessLuann @TinsleyMortimer @SonjatMorgan @dorindamedley — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) August 23, 2019

"To my NY hwives: GO GET EM!" she wrote in a tweet posted shortly before 4 a.m. on the east coast. "I had to go since I’m the only one that is actually married...that’s how crazy this ride is. You are all amazing, beautiful and strong. Spread your wings and fly! Xoxo"

While those kind words for her now-former co-stars were sweet, they weren't the part of that message that caused so much confusion in the comments that followed.

Did you get married? Mention it all!!!! pic.twitter.com/h0kgfiPJUw — chicka (@PremierImage1) August 23, 2019

All anyone cared about was what the twice-divorced 48-year-old meant about being married. Was she just joking? Was there a clerical issue with one of those past splits? Or was that tweet simply her low-key way of announcing that she and boyfriend Paul Bernon actually tied the knot?

No one knows, but everyone wants to!

Frankel and film producer Bernon have been dating since last fall.

"You are such a brilliant, sweet, beautiful, kind, hilarious person," Frankel wrote of her partner in a recent birthday post on Instagram. "You have enriched my life immeasurably. You make me laugh to the point of tears... You embrace my life, my spirit, my daughter, my career, my goals, and my choices. The very few people who truly know you are the luckiest people in the world. You have literally and figuratively saved my life."

Well, he certainly sounds like marriage material, but without much to go on, fans flooded Frankel with a mixture of responses ranging from complete confusion to enthusiastic congratulations on Friday.

I think it’s married as in not divorced yet. Longest divorce in history but it’s all coming good for you Bethenny hang in there. Will miss you from the show hope you have other plans in the pipeline 💖🌸 — Mary Kane (@MwKG) August 23, 2019

I think that's called Sarcasm.. People — Rand0m_Th0ughts (@CaressMeNow) August 23, 2019

Congratulations! In palm beach? On a yacht? Was Missy invited? Did Ramona sit at Dorindas table? Did you have a Caberet singer? We’re there fish on the wall? Was Tinsleys frozen dog invited? Do tell! — millertime (@milleryvnne) August 23, 2019

Dropping bombs at 4 am 💣💥👑 — Katherine (@kahshekt) August 23, 2019

As for Frankel, she doesn't appear to be in any rush to clear up the matter. She didn't post any updates or answers in the hours after her early-morning mystery bombshell.

But just give her time.

As she wrote at the end of her Wednesday post about exiting the Bravo series, "You haven’t seen the last of me. There are many amazing things to come."