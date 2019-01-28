Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 28, 2019, 8:15 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

The "Real Housewives of New York City" are back for season 11 — and we've got a look at the dramatic new trailer.

On Monday, Bravo released the action-packed teaser, which contains emotional footage of Bethenny Frankel breaking down over the death of her on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields.

"There was a lot in my mind about him dying,” Frankel, 48, says through tears. "I could not get off the ride. I feel guilty that the only way I could get off the ride is that he’s dead."

Bethenny Frankel cries over Dennis Shield's death in "The Real Housewives of New York City" season 11 trailer . Bravo

Shields was found dead at age 51 in his New York City apartment in August 2018. He and Frankel began dating in 2016, the same year Frankel finalized her divorce from ex-husband Jason Hoppy, with whom she shares her 8-year-old daughter, Bryn.

Dennis Shields and Bethenny Frankel outside SoHo House in New York City in 2016. Alessio Botticelli / GC Images

The new trailer also finds the ladies of the Big Apple — Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer as well as returning original cast member Jill Zarin and newcomer Barbara Kavovit — getting into plenty of mischief.

"Jovani" drama, make-out sessions, a Halloween party in the Berkshires — season 11 is clearly letting the good times roll.

Of course, all the tears and the fun don't put a stop to the cast's legendary screaming matches.

In one scene of the trailer, de Lesseps, 53, who was arrested for disorderly intoxication in late 2017 and did two rehab stints in 2018, shares how thrilled she is that her cabaret career has taken off.

"Nine months ago I was in jail and now I'm a cabaret star, it's insane," she gushes.

Frankel's not quite as impressed.

"I can't even believe you act this way! Cabaret, cabaret, cabaret! Life is not a cabaret!'" she screams at her friend. "You're insufferable! You're a sicko!"

"The Real Housewives of New York City" premieres March 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo — and we can't wait!