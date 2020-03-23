Bethenny Frankel to donate 1 million masks to hospitals for coronavirus treatment

Bethenny Frankel is stepping up and helping the efforts to treat the coronavirus.

Frankel’s disaster relief organization, BStrong, is donating 1 million masks to hospitals and doctors to help offset the shortage in supply.

"Every time there's a disaster I really hear from my social media followers," Frankel told RADIO.com. "They're all over the world, and they let me know what's going on quicker than the news for me sometimes. So a couple of people were talking about the masks."

The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star said she’s heard from a wide range of people.

“I get over a thousand messages a day with people from all over the country — every hospital, every clinic, everyone in a panic and with no supplies,” she said.

Frankel, 49, had originally intended to donate 10,000 masks, People reported last week, but that number was bumped to 150,000, according to Radio.com.

The reality star also says the masks will get to hospitals around the country in a few days and that she is employing a grid system to determine the most efficient way to properly distribute the masks.

"We don't have red tape and we move very quickly,” she said.

Frankel also said she is teaming up with suppliers from all over the globe.

"We have five different suppliers. We have suppliers all over the world," she said. "We have suppliers and manufacturers in China, we have an Israeli company we're working with. So they're N95 masks.”

Frankel also can’t help but think how this moment in time marks a watershed moment for humanity.

"I think this is a global reset. It's terrible and so sad, but everybody that I know feels like there's a shift, and that they're experiencing something, and that something is happening personally for them," she said.

"The most important thing for people to do is to stay calm, cool, and collected and be a person that is good in a crisis."

And while we are staring at a high degree of uncertainty, Frankel is appreciative she can do her part to help others.

"I'm grateful that I have a good support system. I'm grateful that I have a place to be. I'm grateful that I have a mission and a way to help and help be a part of a change in the world," she said.