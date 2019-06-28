"Dog the Bounty Hunter" star Beth Chapman will be honored in a public memorial service in Hawaii.

Duane "Dog" Chapman revealed his family's plans to say goodbye to their matriarch, who died Wednesday at age 51, in "true Hawaiian style."

"Cecily and Lyssa Chapman invite the public to join the Chapman ʻOhana for a gathering to acknowledge Beth Chapman's life," read a statement posted to Duane's Facebook page.

"As you may know, Beth had two homes — Hawaii and Colorado. In her own words, she said, 'I love Hawaii the most,' so we are sending her off in true Hawaiian style, with aloha," it added.

Fans are invited to join the family at the service, which will be held at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki on Saturday.

The memorial will honor Beth with a Hawaiian oli (or chant), a prayer and a paddle-out with family and friends.

Attendees are asked to bring ocean-friendly loose flowers and not leis, as strings on leis can be harmful to ocean life. The family asked mourners to use the hashtag #alohaoemrsdog on social media.

In addition to the Hawaii service, Duane is “finalizing plans for a memorial service in Colorado. Details will be announced shortly," the statement said.

Duane "Dog" Chapman and Beth Chapman wed in 2006 and appeared together in several popular reality TV shows. Getty Images

Beth had had cancer in recent years, even documenting part of her journey in the emotional 2017 A&E special "Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives."

Hours after Beth passed away, Duane, 66, and other family members spoke with reporters.

Lyssa Chapman, 32, revealed that she and her stepsister Cecily, 26, were stunned to find themselves preparing a service for Beth, who had been in a medically induced coma at the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.

"We thought we were bringing her home," Lyssa shared.

She also thanked fans for their prayers and support. "It makes us feel warm and loved by our community to know how much our mother was loved," she said.

Speaking to reporters, Duane got candid about the grief he's grappled with since his wife of 13 years died.

"It's just incredible when you walk alone into the bedroom and you're there and she was just there two days ago," the reality star said.

"I hope there is a God and if there is, I'm gonna see my honey again," he added before breaking into tears.