Sister Jean continues to steal the show (and our hearts!) as the Loyola University Chicago Ramblers advance to the Final Four in the NCAA basketball tournament.

Adorable memes of the 98-year-old team chaplain have surfaced all over the internet. Here's our collection of the best memes of the Rambler Cinderella:

The Final Four basketball tournament will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. See you there, Sister Jean!

The Ramblers returned to March Madness after a 33-year absence from the tournament. Loyola will play Michigan in the national semifinals on Saturday, March 31. And we'll be waiting for more Sister Jean memes like...

Good luck, Ramblers!