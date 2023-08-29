17 of the best podcasts for women, by women

Listen to a podcast for long enough, and you might feel like the host is a part of your life, or at least a part of your brain. That’s what makes podcasts hosted by women, targeted at women listeners so resonant — it may seem like they’re speaking directly to your life experience.

Maybe you're seeking a podcast about how to build stronger relationships, or tips for growing your career. Maybe you want to laugh while listening to famous people joke around about their lives. Maybe you want to be comforted. Maybe you want someone to speak to the challenges of your age group, whether it's 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s or 60s. Given the extensive amount of podcasts available, there is s voice for you — but where to start?

While this is far from an exhaustive list of the best roundup for women, there are highlights across genres to try out. Below, find companions who can help you work through crossroads, comedians who can help you laugh and more. Stay tuned for additions.

Relationship podcasts

'Date Yourself Instead'

New York-based influencer Alyssia Bossio, better known as “Lyss Boss,” inspires listeners to become the best version of themselves. The podcast, which began as a series on TikTok, discusses manifesting, how to detect red flags and gives the ultimate guide to healing post-breakup. In under 45 minutes, her candid advice is quick and straight to the point.

'Lovers and Friends'

Sex and relationship expert Shan Boodram tackles topics like toxic self love, the science behind attachment and finding confidence after pregnancy on the podast. Boodram also invites her husband Jared Brady to give a male perspective on dating and what works best when communicating your needs to your partner.

'Relations--- with Kamie Crawford'

Known best as the co-host from MTV’s hit series "Catfish," Kamie Crawford positions herself as a big sister to her followers. No relationship is off limits; Crawford’s podcast gives advice on the good, the bad, and the just plain ugly. Before you text your ex, you’ll want to tune in to learn how to find the love and boundaries you deserve. Listeners can also call in and get advice on the Relationsh*t hotline.

'Ask a Matchmaker'

After listening to this podcast, you’ll know all about the “12 date rule” and the “green dress theory," and likely will be explaining them to other people. Drawing on her experience as a professional matchmaker, Matchmaker Maria gives no-nonsense takes on dating. If you’re looking for tangible tips for helping your search for a life partner, Maria has them — and a community of other women followers who can be a community.

'Why Won't You Date Me?'

Comedian Nicole Byer started the podcast “Why Won’t You Date Me” with the intention of finding out the answer: What went wrong with her relationships? Since then, it’s morphed into a platform for Byer to talk about other celebrity guests’ romantic experiences, as well as topics in the dating realm (see: “mutual ghosting”).

Mental Health and wellness

'Oversharing'

Betches co-founder Jordana Abraham teams up with her big sister licensed clinical therapist Dr. Naomi Bernstein answer the questions that bother us most. It's "girl's night in" meets advice podcast.

'Oprah's Super Soul Sunday'

Oprah Winfrey’s “Super Soul Sunday” podcast brings the spiritual, searching conversations that defined the talk show of the same name to audio form. The podcast resurfaces some of the 180+ episodes from the archives, as well as introduces new conversations between Winfrey and leading spiritual teachers. Expect vulnerable conversations about integrity, intention and living a deliberate life.

'Terrible, Thanks for Asking'

Since its start in 2016, host Nora McInerny wants her listeners to know it’s OK to not be OK. She guides guests through some of their toughest times as she tackles discussions like divorce, childhood trauma, and grieving a loved one. McInerny gets real with her audience and allows her “terrible listeners” to tap into how they’re really feeling while managing to find comedic relief.

It's All Related

What’s it like to be born into family of psychics? In this podcast, you’ll get a sense. Sonia Choquette is a renowned spiritual teacher, with books about tapping into intuition and trusting yourself. She joined by her two daughters, Sonia and Sabrina Tully, to discuss spiritual topics in a conversational, playful manner.

Career

Financial Feminist

Investor Tori Dunlap is the founder of ‘Her First 100k’ which offers financial literacy to women. Throughout Dunlap’s podcast, she provides a “how-to” guide for listeners wanting to make confident financial decisions. From stopping emotional spending to how to make the most of your credit cards when traveling, Dunlap answers viewer’s questions without holding back.

'Second Life'

What happens when your Plan A falls apart? As this podcast demonstrates, it’s never too late to start over or transform. Who What Wear co-founder Hillary Kerr speaks to entrepreneurs about their career pivots, which generally took them by surprise.

'Goal Digger'

Join entrepreneur Kenna Kutcher as she redefines the meaning of success and how to be excited about pursuing your goals. She gives her audience the inside scoop on the right way to make money while staying up to date with the trends. With over 700 episodes, Kutcher is inspiring her audience to chase their dreams and dig into their goals.

'We Can Do Hard Things'

Sharing the story of her life’s unraveling and coming together, “Untamed” author Glennon Doyle has become a figure of inspiration for many. In “We Can Do Hard Things,” Doyle speaks to people about similarly important experiences in their lives.

Comedy and interviews

'Baby, This Is Keke Palmer'

Each week, actor and host Keke Palmer takes her audience down a rabbit hole about the topics she can’t stop obsessing over. Here's her space to get personal, too, about the topics that are hitting her hard, like new motherhood. She's effortlessly funny and endlessly charming.

Dear Chelsea …

Comedian Chelsea Handler offers a funny edge to answering listeners’ questions. Each week, she gives her honest opinion on love, sex and family issues while inviting her celebrity guests to share their personal stories. From that mother-in-law who’s been driving you crazy to being waitlisted on dating apps, Handler reminds viewers that advice can be informative yet funny.

'Guilty Feminist'

The guests on Deborah Frances-White’s podcast are all on the same page about being feminists — but that doesn’t mean they’re always quintessentially “good” feminists. The award-winning podcast is a reminder there’s no such thing, but that honesty is the first step toward self-improvement and change.

Table Manners

Jessie Ware and her mom Lennie Ware want you to be their guest. Well, you … and whichever celebrity is joining them for dinner. While dining together, the Wares and their guests are able to open up, the same way you might under the dim light of a restaurant.