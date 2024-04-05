20 best podcasts for kids that will make them forget about screen time

Listen up, kids! There’s a world of entertainment out there — and it doesn’t require being glued to a screen.

It’s called a podcast, and similar to the world of books, the range of audio shows available is diverse, encompassing fictional stories, STEM programs and trivia series designed to whisk kids away, send them off to dreamland or make learning while listening fun.

Sure, children (or their parents) might use a phone or table to cue up their favorite podcast, but once they hit play, it’s all about screens down, volume up and tuning in to a new world.

Ahead, 20 of the best podcasts for kids, from balms for bedtime and distractions on road trips, to fun daily listens and brain candy they’ll gobble up.

'Wow in the World'

Hosts Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz give curious kids the lowdown about STEM-related topics with engaging and amusing stories in this long-running podcast. Why can’t robots use bullwhips? What are mummy bees? What would a reality show about the mating habits of turkeys be like? All the above is explored in the past 700-plus “Wow in the World” episodes. For new episodes filled with science fun for the kindergarten through sixth grade crowd, tune in Mondays.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and tinkercast.com

'Story Pirates'

“Story Pirates” isn’t just for kids; the sketch comedy podcast gets its inspiration from kids, too. Tot-to-tween listeners write stories for the show, then comedians, songwriters and various performers (including celebrity guests, like Emily Deschanel, Cecily Strong and Sara Bareilles) transform them into knee-slapping skits. They even take time to talk to the young authors behind the bits.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

'Who Smarted?'

As the name implies, “Who Smarted?” is an educational podcast that doesn’t take itself too seriously. In fact, its description says it’s “the funniest educational show kids love, parents adore, and teachers use in their classrooms.” With four new episodes weekly (each running about four to 20 minutes), this pod provides plenty of fresh content for children who like to mix learning with laughing.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

'The Big Fib'

Helping kids navigate a world where fiction is often presented as truth, “The Big Fib” invites kids on deep dives into various topics — but with a catch. In a game of wits, each episode interviews two experts, but only one of the pros is the real deal; the other can’t be trusted. And it’s up to the pint-sized investigators to figure it out.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and gzmshows.com

'Tumble'

Science journalist Lindsay Patterson and educator Marshall Escamilla take children on a journey of STEM exploration that’s sure to keep them on the course long after they’ve listened to the pod. Each entertaining and informative episode helps kids figure out the science behind any given situation via expert consultations and easy-to-understand evidence.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and sciencepodcastforkids.com

'Circle Round'

Aimed at kids ages “3 to 103,” WBUR’s “Circle Round” podcast curates global folktales that are then presented as radio plays packed with important messages. The episodes, which usually run less than 30 minutes, offer life lessons on virtues, like kindness and generosity, and include launching points for parents to keep the conversation going after the show is over.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wbur.org

'Brains On!'

American Public Media’s “Brains On!” is another fun science-focused podcast that gives kids (and the adults who listen alongside them) answers to questions about how the world works. Molly Bloom is joined by a different young co-host each week as they learn together why feet stink, where lightning comes from and more.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and brainson.org

'But Why'

How do birds fly? Why are pandas black and white? How is cheese made? Why are some people left-handed? Why aren’t babies just little adults? What even are eels?! In short, kids have a lot of questions, so the “But Why” podcast from Vermont Public aims to give little listeners the big scoop. Each episode tackles kid-asked queries ranging from the mundane to the existential.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and vermontpublic.org

'Smash Boom Best'

The studio group behind “Brains On,” American Public Media, is also behind “Smash Boom Best,” a debate show that pits two things against each other and determines a winner. Smash-ups include Scooby-Doo vs. Snoopy, cereal vs. toast and capybaras vs. Komodo dragons. Expert debaters settle the seemingly subjective competitions with objective information. Just facts — plenty of fun.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

'The Past and the Curious'

Since 2016, host and podcast creator Mick Sullivan has proven that “history can be amazing, inspiring and relevant to anyone” — especially kids. He does that by telling historical tales, often filled with well-polished songs, that make the past as interesting and entertaining to listeners as anything in their present world.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and thepastandthecurious.com

'What If World'

The premise of “What If World” is simple: Kids muse about fantastical what-if situations, and storyteller Mr. Eric turns their ponderings into narratives. The result is an imaginative and funny bone-tickling series that has turned mythical phoenixes into tacos rather than ashes and cats into astronauts.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

'Unspookable'

This one isn’t for kiddos who scare easily or those prone to nightmares. “Unspookable,” aimed at the 8-and-over crowd, taps into spooky urban legends, chilling myths and plain old scary stories. Exploring Krampus, ghosts, Bloody Mary, the boogeyman and more host, Elise Parisian offers informative spins on frightening fodder. Grown-ups will appreciate this one just as much their kids.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

'Super Great Kids' Stories'

Sometimes funny, sometimes poignant, “Super Great Kids’ Stories” shares yarns from storytellers that are sure to keep listeners aged 5 and up engaged. Usually about 10 to 25 minutes long, the swift and entertaining episodes are the perfect length so as to not bore kids while waiting for the action.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube

'Girl Tales'

“Girl Tales” features fairy tales that aren’t interested in princesses who wait around for brave knights to save them. The heroines in these tales are up to the challenges that lie ahead, and they have their own bravery to see them through. Recommended for ages 5 to 10, the series drops a new girl-power episode every Monday.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

'Short & Curly'

It’s never too early to grapple with life’s ethical quandaries. On “Short & Curly,” hosts Carl Smith and Molly Daniels, joined by ethicist philosopher Matt Beard, do just that. An Australian pod that considers “curly questions” — from whether it’s OK to colonize another planet to whether music-lovers should listen to good tunes made by bad people — this nuanced gem gets kids thinking.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and abc.net.au

'Little Stories for Tiny People'

Parents now have a pinch-hitter in the bedtime story game with “Little Stories for Tiny People.” Told by soothing voices, the stories focus on courageous and kind characters, and will carry kids off to dreamland. With nearly 150 episodes, there’s no shortage of nap material.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

'Stories Podcast'

Another source of G-rated stories for tired tykes and wide-awake kiddos alike is the “Stories Podcast” from Starglow Media. Families can find a wide assortment of tales, from original content to beloved classics like “Snow White.” New episodes drop weekly.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and storiespodcast.com

'Ear Snacks'

Andrew Barkan and Polly Hall, aka Andrew & Polly, are the Grammy-nominated children’s music duo who put the spotlight on the arts, science and culture in “Ear Snacks.” Experts and expertly crafted catchy tunes make learning fun in each episode.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

'Sleep Tight Stories'

“Sleep Tight Stories” is another podcast created to help kids of all ages nod off. The stories, which usually run less than 20 minutes, give quick but complete fables to fill kids’ minds as they hit the pillow, providing what the show calls “a little happily-ever-after” in children’s bedtime routines.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

'The Fact Detectives'

Kids never seem to tire of trivia, and “The Fact Detectives” never seems to tire of delivering new facts about all manner of things. Australia’s Museums Victoria teamed up with Kinderling Kids Radio for this pod devoted to cool tidbits about the world around us.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify