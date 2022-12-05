36 new books we can't wait to read in 2023

We may not be able to predict everything the near year will bring. But based on 2023's new book releases, we have a feeling we'll be reading all year long.

Below, we’re highlighting just a few of the new books coming out in 2023 that you may want to check out. Of course, Prince Harry’s anticipated memoir “Spare” makes an appearance, as do sequels and follow-ups from authors like Carley Fortune and Elizabeth Acevedo. We have novels and memoirs from Latinx authors; poetry collections to peruse before bed or first thing in the morning; and more captivating reads.

Keep in mind this is far from an exhaustive list. Think of it as an introduction to the literary delights that 2023 has to offer, selected by book critic and bookstagrammer Lupita Aquino along with TODAY editors — not to mention all the books Jenna Bush Hager will choose for her Read With Jenna book club. We’ll be updating this list with more of our favorites as the year goes on.

Aretha knows she can't prepare for every tragedy, especially in the wake of her mother's death. But there are some she can plan for "The Survivalists" follows one lawyer's detour into an underground world of people who believe the apocalypse is coming and are trying to get ahead of it.

— Elena Nicolaou

Prince Harry's anticipated memoir is billed as being an "honest and captivated personal portrait" of a person the public has seen grown up, but is only recently getting to know on an intimate level. Poised to tell his story "at last," the memoir is expected to cover the death of his mother, Diana, and why he left royal life behind with his wife Meghan Markle.

— E.N.

In 2021, "Infinite Country," Engel’s latest novel, hit the New York Times bestseller list and took a strong hold over book clubs everywhere. Any fan of Engel’s work will tell you to prepare yourself for unique and intimate layered storytelling. You'll find that and so much more in this new short story collection exploring themes of community, regret and migration.

— Lupita Aquino

It's "Meet the Parents" for a new generation. Since moving away from the central Illinois town she grew up in, Audrey Zhou has gotten a high-powered job and found the perfect man. Now, she's bringing her fiancé back to meet her Chinese immigrant parents. There, her past and present collide, as do her parents' expectations for her and her hopes for herself.

— E.N.

After a life in the headlines, you might think you know Pamela Anderson. In this revealing memoir, Anderson describes what it was like to be in her shoes during her ascent to fame and scrutiny, and how she found herself.

— E.N.

Alejandro's debut novel "The Town of Babylon" came out in 2022, and this forthcoming short story collection, full of memorable personalities, explores similar themes: community, relationships, modern queer life, racism and parenthood.

— L.A.

Spanning between Puerto Rico, Pittsburg, Louisiana and Miami, this debut short story collection explores the complexities of belonging and the true meaning of home. Each individual story and the themes mentioned are written through the Black American and Afro-Latino experience.

— L.A.

Roshani Chokshi's transfixing first novel for adults is a fairytale-infused story about marriage and the secrets couples keep from each other. That, and an enchanted house off the coast of Washington and hotel fortune. Read a preview here.

— E.N.

Imagine if your life was the stuff of a true crime documentary. Bodie Kane has tried to move on past the 1995 murder of her boarding school roommate. When she returns to the boarding school as an adult, Bodie realizes there are still lingering mysteries about how the case was wrapped up and justice was served.

— E.N.

The Ramirez sisters were a tight-knit trio until the sudden disappearance of Ruthy, the middle child, shattered the family. Years after her disappearance, Ruthy seems to reappear in a reality TV show using the name Ruby. This debut novel is a funny and heartbreaking examination of sisterhood, generational trauma and the bonds that hold families together.

— L.A.

Exploring communities in conflict and the loss of ecosystems, this science fiction novella — part sapphic romance, part murder mystery — imagines what life would be like in a human colony on Jupiter.

— L.A.

Read With Jenna author Ann Napolitano's follow-up to "Dear Edward" is centered on a lonely basketball player and the warm family of four sisters (think "Little Women") that he marries into. Read a preview of the redemptive novel here.

– E.N.

Leah returns to her home in the Allegheny Mountains to clean house after her estranged stepmother's death. Upon arriving, Leah learns that her stepmother had a secret: an inner artist who left behind large, mysterious sculptures out of scrap material. Idra Novey created the portrait of an artist, seen through the eyes of someone who only knew her as a flawed stepmother.

— E.N.

This debut coming-of-age story weaves in folktales and spirits through the lens of two Jamaican-Trinidad sisters who struggle to understand each other, exploring the power of storytelling and complexities of sisterhood.

— L.A.

Read With Jenna author Etaf Rum's newest novel follows three generations of Palestinian American women, and was inspired by the idea of a curse. Read a preview here.

— E.N.

Imagine a classic heist story, but the people at the center of it are a geriatric jewelry thief and her younger roommate, and you'll get Colleen Oakley's next novel. The page-turner will inspire you to think about the secret histories we all carry. Read a preview here.

–E.N.

In this new collection of poems, Smith examines the ways in which parenthood has altered his view on life. He now tries to see the world through his children's eyes. Expressive and intimate, this collection flawlessly captures the vulnerability of the human experience on the page.

— L.A.

Cousins Carmen and Grace share a traumatic childhood that has bonded them together tightly. That is, until they meet a sisterhood of women known as the D.O.D, who are guided by a leader of an underground drug empire, Doña Durka. This plot-driven novel explores the bonds of found family and the ways into which power and ambition can sever relationships.

— L.A.

The author of "The Clockmaker's Daughter" returns with her first book in four years. Another epic, "Homecoming" follows the decades-long reverberations of a crime in South Australia for one family.

— E.N.

This riveting and tender memoir is a stunning meditation on grief and guilt, driven by the ways in which the U.S. healthcare system, one of the highest costs of healthcare in the world, fails those that cannot afford it. Detailing her father's inability to access healthcare and his premature death, Chung illuminates the hardships many Americans face caring for aging parents and loved ones in a broken system.

— L.A.

Weaving in the popular Mexican folklore legend of La Llorona, this horror novel centers on a woman exploring her family’s past deals with an unexplainable inner darkness that wants to consume her. The provocative novel is haunting and packed with dark secrets.

— L.A.

Stop us if you've heard this one before: A single mother and her two teenage daughters head to the Arctic to attempt to "de-extinct” the woolly mammoth. There, they find a nearly perfectly preserved mammoth ... and embark on a process to bring it back to life. Yes, this book is about scientific discovery, but it's also about being a mom to teenage girls and enjoying the chaos of life with family by your side.

— E.N.

In this family saga that explores exile and immigration, Betty, a queer Palestinian American woman, discovers a series of notebooks from her late aunt that help her navigate a difficult decision. Her aunt's notebooks reveal a complex life filled with secrets beyond anything Betty could imagine along with the answer to if she should leave her home country to follow the love of her life.

— L.A.

Set in San Francisco in the 1990s, this thriller follows attorney Marc Mendes as he navigates addiction and the approaching deportation of his life partner, Isaac. Full of twists and turns, this novel explores the inhumanity found in immigration law and the true meaning of loyalty.

— L.A.

Elise, the protagonist of this debut novel, is a 28-year-old living in south London struggling with the possible dread of not knowing if she will ever be able to pursue her passion for poetry full time. She is dealt an additional blow after she is suddenly evicted. Turning to her childhood best friend for help, Elise rediscovers the beauty of the relationships that have always sustained her.

— L.A.

Like Carley Fortune's hit debut novel "Every Summer After", "Meet Me at the Lake" is a lake-set romance. After an intense, 24-hour meeting a decade ago, Fern and Will meet up again in the lakeside town where she inherited her mother's inn. Read a preview here.

— L.A.

In this essay-like collection, Zapata examines in vitro fertilization and the narratives that drive societal expectations and pressures in conception and pregnancy. Unveiling a nuanced view of motherhood and fertility treatment, "In Vitro" will illuminate aspects of pregnancy not often discussed.

— L.A.

Blogger-turned-bestselling author Samantha Irby is back with a new and hilariously relatable essay collection. The essays depict what it's like to balance writing for hit shows like HBO’s reboot of "Sex and City" with the reality of living in a human body. Irby will have you crying and laughing as she writes about exploring therapy, reiki and much more.

— L.A.

R. F. Kuang is the creator of intricate fantasy novels like "Babel" and the Poppy War series. In "Yellowface," she tells the story of two competitive authors, Athena Liu and June Hayward, whose careers take off at the same time — but only one's star rises. When Athena dies in a freak accident, June takes her chance to steal her manuscript about Chinese laborers during WWII and pass it off as her own.

– E.N.

Previously listed as a nominee for the Booker Prize longlist with his debut novel, "Real Life", Taylor’s sophomore novel "The Late Americans" follows a group of friends as they challenge each other to find themselves.

— L.A.

Raised in Bogotá, Colombia, Betancourt examines the societal pressures surrounding masculinity as a gay man. This memoir-in-essays weaves in pop culture and cultural criticism within Betancourt’s own story to provide sharp insight into the pitfalls of internalized toxic masculinity.

— L.A.

The author of "Good Rich People" returns with a novel set in the cloistered world of the wealthy — this time, among competitive show jumpers, where big wallets tend to outweigh talent. After coming into a fortune, Heather Parker wants her daughters to have the chances she didn't to become horse-riding stars. Someone winds up dead in the barn — but who?

— E.N.

Centering the lives of Filipino American women in seventeen stories, Galanga explores the complexities of ancestry, identity, and community, resulting in a collection that honors the deep connections that exist between descendants and ancestors.

— L.A.

When her husband Tom leaves her without warning to go on an around-the-world cruise, Kathleen is left with a gaping hole — and a chance to reinvent herself. So she decides to move to a small beachside town across the country and becomes pulled into its ecosystem. Laugh-out-loud funny, "Save What's Left" is a novel about life in a town that makes the perfect escape.

— E.N.

Alejandra Oliva, a translator and advocate for Latin American migrants seeking asylum and citizenship, reflects on the different physical spaces migrants encounter as they navigate the immigration system. Illuminating the difficulties and gaps within the system, she poses crucial questions about American citizenship and the need for radical empathy.

— L.A.

In 2018, Acevedo received the National Book Award for Young People’s Literature for her novel-in-verse "The Poet X," which also became a New York Times bestseller. "Family Lore" is Acevedo's first novel for adults and it tells the story of a Dominican-American family exploring their shared history as they approach the wake of one of its members.

— L.A.