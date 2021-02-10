'The Best Man' revival series is coming to Peacock

“The Best Man” film series is getting the small screen treatment.

The streaming service Peacock has announced it has ordered a series based on the movies that will feature nearly the entire cast from the original films, including Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau. (Peacock is part of NBC News’ parent company, NBCUniversal.)

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Morris Chestnut, Harold Perrineau, Terrence Howard and Taye Diggs will all return for "The Best Man: Final Chapters." Amazon

There will be 10 episodes in the series, which is titled “The Best Man: Final Chapters.”

Malcolm D. Lee, who wrote and directed 1999’s “The Best Man” and its sequel, 2013’s “The Best Man Holiday,” has been tapped to write and produce the show along with Dayna Lynne North, who is known for writing and producing the HBO series “Insecure.”

“Here we go! The band is back together!” Lee said in a press release. “I am very excited to bring these iconic characters back to the fans who have supported us through this franchise. We are thrilled to deliver everything one would expect from this group of friends in ‘The Best Man’ universe and take them through their final chapters. We can’t wait! I told you it wouldn’t be 14 more years.”

"The Best Man" spawned a 2013 sequel, "The Best Man Holiday." Alamy Stock

Lee has been busy since “The Best Man Holiday,” directing such hits as “Girls Trip” and “Night School,” as well as the highly anticipated “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” with LeBron James, due out later this year.

"‘The Best Man’ films were a cultural touchstone during my college days — and they’ve remained influential pop culture references to this day,” Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in the release. “I’ve grown up laughing with these characters, copying their dance moves, and grieving at their losses. I am overjoyed to be partnering with Malcolm D. Lee and this amazing cast to adapt this iconic franchise at Peacock."

A third film in the franchise, “The Best Man Wedding,” had been announced in 2014 but never got off the ground.

“There is a desire to make the movie from the studio’s perspective, from my perspective, from the actors’ perspectives, we all would like to make it happen,” Lee told the Los Angeles Daily News in 2016.

“The Best Man: The Final Chapters” marks the latest example of Peacock creating a series out of an existing title. It has already ordered a second season of its “Saved by the Bell” reboot and an updated “Punky Brewster” is slated to become available for streaming on Feb. 25.