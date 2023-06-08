The start of summer comes with it unofficial traditions. The first sunscreen bought, the parties RSVP’d to, the vacations planned or hoped for. Whether or not you can travel this summer, a good book can take you anywhere we want in an instant. And if you’re looking for a beach read to ring in summer, look no further.

Bestselling author of “Her Last Affair" and “Strange But True” John Searles stopped by TODAY on June 7 to give five book recommendations for June 2023. Searles chose two beach reads, plus a thriller and two themed picks: Read below for all of his recommendations.

Best Beach Reads

“You’ve heard of ‘Hot Tub Time Machine.’ Think of this as ‘Your Favorite Aunt’s Apartment Time Machine,’” Searles says of this romance set on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. “The Seven Year Slip” features what Searles calls a “magical, like, literally magical” time-traveling apartment, and an adorable love story between a workaholic book publicist and a temporary roommate with a southern drawl. “If you’re looking for a sweet, breezy, heartwarming romance with a bit of magic … look no further,” Searles says.

Searles says setting is everything when looking for a summery read. “On Fire Island,” is, you guessed it, set on New York’s Fire Island. The novel follows a book editor who passes away in her late 30s whose spirit remains on the island for one last summer to see how her family grieves and grows in her absence. “Get your tissues ready because there’s some sentimental moments that might make you weepy,” Searles says.

Best Thriller

“I have a thing for creepy books about secrets in marriages,” Searles says. “My book ‘Her Last Affair’ starts with the line ‘Every marriage has its secrets…’ and very early on in ‘Beware The Woman,’ when a mother says to her newly married daughter, ‘Honey, we all marry strangers..’ …well, that’s all it took to hook me!” This thriller follows a pregnant woman whose husband takes her to a remote rural area with no cell service, and people in the town start acting very strangely toward her. Searles says the book gave major “Rosemary’s Baby” and “Get Out” vibes as he tore through the pages to keep reading.

Best Read for LGBTQ Pride Month

The plot of this romance is boy meets girl… ‘s fiance's brother. The boy, Max, is selfishly sad when his best friend Paige, who’s always been there for him, announces she’s getting married. That is, until Max meet’s Paige’s fiance’s gay brother, Chasten. Searles says: “Here’s my advice: Park yourself on a raft in a pool with this book in one hand and a big ol’ glass of rosé in the other, and you’re set for the summer!”

Best Read for Father's Day

Searles says “How to Dad” is a funny but practical advice book for new fathers, including tips for how to lose the dad bod, how to take better baby photos and how to change a diaper. Searles adds: “I’m not a dad but I did work as a male nanny in graduate school and could’ve used a book like this since I confess I didn’t really have a clue what I was doing!”