Here are all the holiday movies coming to Netflix this season

Netflix sure hopes you'll be home for the holidays this season ... as in, staying at home to watch all of the end-of-year Christmas (and other programs) it has in store. And on Wednesday, the steaming service dropped an early present: a lineup that includes (according to a news release): "28 new holiday additions, 11 festive films, 6 series that sleight, 5 gifts for the family, 3 Vanessa Hudgens, 2 Elves on Shelves, all in 1 merry sneak peek jubilee."

Sure, it's only October, but the end of 2021 is coming on fast, so get out your notebooks and start making your list right now!

Holiday Films Coming Down the Chimney

"The Claus Family" Netflix

"The Claus Family"

Holiday-hating Jules learns about his family's magical legacy when his grandfather falls ill, and he's the only one who can save Christmas. (Nov. 1)

"Love Hard" Netflix

"Love Hard"

A single Los Angeles journalist jumps on a flight to the East Coast to surprise her crush for the holidays ... but finds she's been catfished by an equally unlucky-in-love man. And yes, it's a romantic comedy! (Nov. 5)

"The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star" Netflix

"The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star"

After a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret's (Hudgens) and Princess Stacy (also Hudgens!) enlist Margaret's look-alike cousin (also also Hudgens!) who teams with a man from her past to retrieve it. (Nov. 18)

"A Boy Called Christmas" Netflix

"A Boy Called Christmas"

Ordinary kid Nikolas heads into the snowy north to find his father, who's on a quest to discover a fabled elf village. (Nov. 24)

"A Castle for Christmas" Netflix

"A Castle for Christmas"

An author (Brooke Shields) heads to Scotland to buy a small castle of her own, but the current owner (Cary Elwes) doesn't want to sell to a foreigner. They butt heads, but also manage to touch hearts. (Nov. 26.)

"Single All the Way" Netflix

"Single All the Way"

Peter (Michael Urie) talks his BFF Nick (Philemon Chambers) into joining him for the holidays and fake a relationship. But Peter's mom has other ideas. (Dec. 2)

"A California Christmas: City Lights" Netflix

"A California Christmas: City Lights"

A year after Callie and Joseph fell in love, they're now running a dairy farm and winery, but business and family obligations call him back to the city and threaten to derail their romance. (Dec. 16)

Also worth checking out:

Nov. 7

"Father Christmas is Back"

Coming in December

"A Naija Christmas" Netflix

"A Naija Christmas"

Dec. 6

"David and the Elves"

Dec. 22

"Grumpy Christmas"

Dec. 24

"1000 Miles from Christmas"

Series Wrapped In a Bow

"Christmas Flow" Netflix

"Christmas Flow"

Christmas romance blooms between a famous rapper and a journalist, but can they make it work? (Nov. 17)

"Blown Away: Christmas" Netflix

"Blown Away: Christmas"

A spectacular Holiday showdown on the glass blowing competition series will award a winner and the charity of their choice $10,000 each. (Nov. 19)

"School of Chocolate" Netflix

"School of Chocolate"

You'll love the final exam in this class, as eight pastry and chocolate pros come to the School of Chocolate to bring their careers to the next level. The winner of Best in Class will receive a prize package with a career-altering opportunity. (Nov. 26)

"The Great British Baking Show: Holidays" Netflix

"The Great British Baking Show: Holidays" (Season 4)

Deck the halls with sugar, butter and chocolate in this special add-on episode from the flakiest pastry lovers we know. (Dec. 3)

Also worth checking out:

Nov. 28

"Elves"

Coming in December

"How to Ruin Christmas" (Season 2)

Family Sized Fun

"Robin Robin" Netflix

"Robin Robin"

This stop-motion holiday musical comes from "Wallace and Gromit" and "Shaun the Sheep" creators Aardman. A robin's egg rolls into a rubbish dump, and the bird that emerges is raised by mice. (Nov. 24)

"Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas" Netflix

"Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas"

This 30-minute special features the mischievous sheep in his own winter tale as Timmy goes missing. Can Shaun get him back before he's someone else's present? (Dec. 3)

"StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year" Netflix

"StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year"

When all of StarBeam's enemies team up on New Year's Eve, Zoe trains Zane to be the next family superhero. (Dec. 14)

Also worth checking out:

"An Elf's Story" Netflix

Nov. 1

"An Elf's Story"

"Elf Pets: Santa's St. Bernards Save Christmas"

"My Dad's Christmas Date"

Nov. 14

"Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You"

Nov. 15

"Snowbound for Christmas"

Nov. 23

"Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast"

Nov. 30

"Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories"

Happy holidays!