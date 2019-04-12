Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 12, 2019, 3:17 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By TODAY

Life is better with your best friend by your side, and we want to hear all about her (or him)!

Hoda and Jenna introduced the world to their best friends, Karen and Ferrell, at the end of Jenna's first week as co-host of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

Now, they want to hear your and your best friend's story.

Fill out the information below with your story and some photos.

You and your bestie could be featured on our show!

Be sure to tune in every Friday for Best Friend Fridays!