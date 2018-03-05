Best celebrity tweets, Instagrams at 2018 Oscars: See behind-the-scenes pics

The biggest names in film turned out for the 2018 Academy Awards, and fortunately for us, many celebs took to social media to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the big night.
Here are some of our favorites!
"The Shape of Water" star Sally Hawkins had the finishing touches put on her look.
Ashley Judd gave a nod to the Time's Up movement as she revealed her gorgeous gown.
Judd and Mira Sorvino also snapped a selfie en route to the ceremony.
Viola Davis shared a sweet family photo ...
after giving a glimpse of her beautifully hued dress.
Presenter and "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot posted a playful shot of her makeup for the evening.
Allison Janney's stylist shared a pic of the "I, Tonya" star getting glam.
Nicole Kidman made some new friends on the way to the awards.
And host Jimmy Kimmel announced that guests were given lunchboxes — for a good cause.