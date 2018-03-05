Pop Culture

Best celebrity tweets, Instagrams at 2018 Oscars: See behind-the-scenes pics

The biggest names in film turned out for the 2018 Academy Awards, and fortunately for us, many celebs took to social media to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the big night.

Here are some of our favorites!

💕#sallyhawkins #oscars via @wendiandnicole

A post shared by Sally Hawkins (@sallychawkins) on

"The Shape of Water" star Sally Hawkins had the finishing touches put on her look.

Ashley Judd gave a nod to the Time's Up movement as she revealed her gorgeous gown.

Judd and Mira Sorvino also snapped a selfie en route to the ceremony.

❤️

A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on

Viola Davis shared a sweet family photo ...

Getting ready for tonight! #Oscars #BTS

A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on

after giving a glimpse of her beautifully hued dress.

Presenter and "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot posted a playful shot of her makeup for the evening.

#oscars #hair #me @allisonbjanney ...little by little we go :) teeheehee

A post shared by Jill Crosby (@jillcrosbyhair) on

Allison Janney's stylist shared a pic of the "I, Tonya" star getting glam.

Nicole Kidman made some new friends on the way to the awards.

And host Jimmy Kimmel announced that guests were given lunchboxes — for a good cause.

