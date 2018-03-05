Best celebrity tweets, Instagrams at 2018 Oscars: See behind-the-scenes pics

share tweet pin email

The biggest names in film turned out for the 2018 Academy Awards, and fortunately for us, many celebs took to social media to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the big night.

Here are some of our favorites!

💕#sallyhawkins #oscars via @wendiandnicole A post shared by Sally Hawkins (@sallychawkins) on Mar 4, 2018 at 4:09pm PST

"The Shape of Water" star Sally Hawkins had the finishing touches put on her look.

Ashley Judd gave a nod to the Time's Up movement as she revealed her gorgeous gown.

Judd and Mira Sorvino also snapped a selfie en route to the ceremony.

❤️ A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on Mar 4, 2018 at 5:00pm PST

Viola Davis shared a sweet family photo ...

after giving a glimpse of her beautifully hued dress.

Presenter and "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot posted a playful shot of her makeup for the evening.

Allison Janney's stylist shared a pic of the "I, Tonya" star getting glam.

Nicole Kidman made some new friends on the way to the awards.

And host Jimmy Kimmel announced that guests were given lunchboxes — for a good cause.