Some of the biggest names in music turned out for the 2018 Grammy Awards, and fortunately for us, many celebs took to social media to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the big night.

Here are some of our favorites!

Lady Gaga offered some glamorous shots of her gorgeous lace Armani Prive gown.

Chrissy Teigen showed herself getting glam while joking about pregnancy cravings.

Pink shared a sweet family photo with husband Carey Hart and daughter Willow and son Jameson ...

Family Portrait #grammys A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:16pm PST

and a second one with her mom.

Look how fabulous my mom is!!! A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:20pm PST

Later in the night, she posted a pic of Willow hanging out with Rihanna backstage.

Tony Bennett tweeted a dapper shot of himself walking the red carpet.

Nick Jonas' photo showed the white rose he wore in honor of the #TimesUp moment.

Katie Holmes shared a black-and-white getting-ready pic.

Happy Sunday :) @djquintero @genevieveherr A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jan 28, 2018 at 1:52pm PST

Rihanna also gave a peek at her Grammys prep.