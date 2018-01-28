Pop Culture

Best celebrity tweets, Instagrams at 2018 Grammys: See behind-the-scenes pics

Some of the biggest names in music turned out for the 2018 Grammy Awards, and fortunately for us, many celebs took to social media to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the big night.

Here are some of our favorites!

Lady Gaga offered some glamorous shots of her gorgeous lace Armani Prive gown.

Chrissy Teigen showed herself getting glam while joking about pregnancy cravings.

Pink shared a sweet family photo with husband Carey Hart and daughter Willow and son Jameson ...

Family Portrait #grammys

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

and a second one with her mom.

Look how fabulous my mom is!!!

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Later in the night, she posted a pic of Willow hanging out with Rihanna backstage.

Dreams come true. My daughter lives for this woman. So do I.

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Tony Bennett tweeted a dapper shot of himself walking the red carpet.

Nick Jonas' photo showed the white rose he wore in honor of the #TimesUp moment.

Katie Holmes shared a black-and-white getting-ready pic.

Happy Sunday :) @djquintero @genevieveherr

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

Rihanna also gave a peek at her Grammys prep.

stay pressed.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

