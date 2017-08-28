Sunday's VMAs brought together some of music's biggest names — and many took to social media from the red carpet and the ceremony to give us a glimpse of what the star-studded event was really like.
At MTV Video Music Awards, politics strikes a prominent notePlay Video - 2:09
At MTV Video Music Awards, politics strikes a prominent notePlay Video - 2:09
Here are some of our favorite tweets and Instagram posts from the evening.
Demo Lovato showed off her sheer, lace jumpsuit.
Lorde shared a snap of her stunning feathered frock.
Heidi Klum shared a playful video with her pal, Mel B of the Spice Girls.
More Pop Culture videos
Can you identify these comedians by their jokes alone?
Watch Jenna Bush Hager try her hand at stand-up at a comedy club
Watch 3 up-and-coming comics try to crack up Craig Ferguson
Watch this magician make cards seem to jump right out of the deck
Jared Leto, there to perform with his band, 30 Seconds to Mars, posed for a pic with DJ Khaled.
Pink, the recipient of this year's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, came suited up with hubby Carey Hart and their adorable daughter, Willow.
She also shared this cute photo of young son Jameson watching his mama on TV.
Portia de Rossi posted a sweet snap of herself with Ellen DeGeneres, who was there to present Pink with her big award.
Ellen also took a candid pic with Chance the Rapper, whom she praised as "so talented."
The popular talk-show host also stopped for a photo op with Ed Sheeran.
Vanessa Hudgens shared a cheeky video en route to the event.
For more stars' looks from the VMAs, see our red carpet roundup!