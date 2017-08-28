share tweet pin email

Sunday's VMAs brought together some of music's biggest names — and many took to social media from the red carpet and the ceremony to give us a glimpse of what the star-studded event was really like.

Here are some of our favorite tweets and Instagram posts from the evening.

Demo Lovato showed off her sheer, lace jumpsuit.

MOON TIME 🌒 A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Lorde shared a snap of her stunning feathered frock.

With my spice girl @officialmelb #girlsnightout #vma2017 @amine A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Aug 27, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

Heidi Klum shared a playful video with her pal, Mel B of the Spice Girls.

Jared Leto, there to perform with his band, 30 Seconds to Mars, posed for a pic with DJ Khaled.

I mean.... 😍❤️😍 #vmas A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

Pink, the recipient of this year's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, came suited up with hubby Carey Hart and their adorable daughter, Willow.

We decided to picture everyone as fat babies with big heads ï¸ https://t.co/s9ukye2hw8 — P!nk (@Pink) August 28, 2017

She also shared this cute photo of young son Jameson watching his mama on TV.

Little meatball watching his mama ❤️😍❤️ #vmas A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

Countdown to the VMA's @theellenshow is giving Pink the Vanguard award @generalpublic.art A post shared by Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

Portia de Rossi posted a sweet snap of herself with Ellen DeGeneres, who was there to present Pink with her big award.

I ❤️ @chancetherapper. He's so talented. #VMAs A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Ellen also took a candid pic with Chance the Rapper, whom she praised as "so talented."

My friend Ed. A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

The popular talk-show host also stopped for a photo op with Ed Sheeran.

Vmas timeeee A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Aug 27, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

Vanessa Hudgens shared a cheeky video en route to the event.

