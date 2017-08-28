Pop Culture

Best celebrity tweets, Instagrams at 2017 VMAs: Stars share behind-the-scenes pics

TODAY

Sunday's VMAs brought together some of music's biggest names — and many took to social media from the red carpet and the ceremony to give us a glimpse of what the star-studded event was really like.

Here are some of our favorite tweets and Instagram posts from the evening.

Demo Lovato showed off her sheer, lace jumpsuit.

MOON TIME 🌒

A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on

Lorde shared a snap of her stunning feathered frock.

With my spice girl @officialmelb #girlsnightout #vma2017 @amine

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Heidi Klum shared a playful video with her pal, Mel B of the Spice Girls.

More Pop Culture videos

Jared Leto, there to perform with his band, 30 Seconds to Mars, posed for a pic with DJ Khaled.

I mean.... 😍❤️😍 #vmas

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Pink, the recipient of this year's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, came suited up with hubby Carey Hart and their adorable daughter, Willow.

She also shared this cute photo of young son Jameson watching his mama on TV.

Little meatball watching his mama ❤️😍❤️ #vmas

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Countdown to the VMA's @theellenshow is giving Pink the Vanguard award @generalpublic.art

A post shared by Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) on

Portia de Rossi posted a sweet snap of herself with Ellen DeGeneres, who was there to present Pink with her big award.

I ❤️ @chancetherapper. He's so talented. #VMAs

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

Ellen also took a candid pic with Chance the Rapper, whom she praised as "so talented."

My friend Ed.

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

The popular talk-show host also stopped for a photo op with Ed Sheeran.

Vmas timeeee

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

Vanessa Hudgens shared a cheeky video en route to the event.

For more stars' looks from the VMAs, see our red carpet roundup!

More: Pop Culture Awards

TOP