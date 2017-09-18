TV's biggest names came together for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night, and many celebs took to social media to give viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the big night.
Oprah and other stars share their Emmy experiences onlinePlay Video - 1:22
Here are some of the best photos that stars shared on Twitter and Instagram.
Jessica Biel had an uncomfortable ride to the A-list affair thanks to an AC malfunction; fortunately, the actress cooled down with an icy beverage.
Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone took a selfie en route to the event.
Heidi Klum shared a video of herself getting ready — with a little help from her glam squad.
"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star Rachel Bloom posed for a hilariously candid shot.
Mario Lopez tweeted a snap of himself looking dapper on the red carpet.
Tracee Ellis Ross posed to show off her glam Chanel frock.
Mandy Moore revealed a key part of her look — her pretty pink manicure.
Elisabeth Moss also offered a glimpse of her beauty prep.
Sofia Vergara gave fans a peek at her gorgeous white gown.