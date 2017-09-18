Pop Culture

Best celebrity tweets, Instagrams at 2017 Emmys: See stars' behind-the-scenes pics

TODAY

TV's biggest names came together for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night, and many celebs took to social media to give viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the big night.

Oprah and other stars share their Emmy experiences online

Play Video - 1:22

Here are some of the best photos that stars shared on Twitter and Instagram.

When the AC is broken en route to the Emmy's you thank God for the ice in your drank. #emmys

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

Jessica Biel had an uncomfortable ride to the A-list affair thanks to an AC malfunction; fortunately, the actress cooled down with an icy beverage.

On our way to the Emmys!!!

A post shared by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) on

Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone took a selfie en route to the event.

Getting ready with @lindahaymakeup and @hairbylorenzomartin #emmys2017

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Heidi Klum shared a video of herself getting ready — with a little help from her glam squad.

My number one step for red carpet prep is number one. #Emmys

A post shared by Rachel Bloom (@racheldoesstuff) on

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star Rachel Bloom posed for a hilariously candid shot.

Mario Lopez tweeted a snap of himself looking dapper on the red carpet.

Tracee Ellis Ross posed to show off her glam Chanel frock.

Mandy Moore revealed a key part of her look — her pretty pink manicure.

Totally normal Sunday, nothing unusual happening here... 💁🏼 @joannavargasnyc #emmys #handmaidstale

A post shared by Elisabeth Moss (@elisabethmossofficial) on

Elisabeth Moss also offered a glimpse of her beauty prep.

Sofia Vergara gave fans a peek at her gorgeous white gown.

Major nostalgia alert! See what the 1997 Emmy Awards looked like

Play Video - 1:03

