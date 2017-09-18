share tweet pin email

TV's biggest names came together for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night, and many celebs took to social media to give viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the big night.

Here are some of the best photos that stars shared on Twitter and Instagram.

When the AC is broken en route to the Emmy's you thank God for the ice in your drank. #emmys A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

Jessica Biel had an uncomfortable ride to the A-list affair thanks to an AC malfunction; fortunately, the actress cooled down with an icy beverage.

On our way to the Emmys!!! A post shared by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone took a selfie en route to the event.

Getting ready with @lindahaymakeup and @hairbylorenzomartin #emmys2017 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Sep 17, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Heidi Klum shared a video of herself getting ready — with a little help from her glam squad.

My number one step for red carpet prep is number one. #Emmys A post shared by Rachel Bloom (@racheldoesstuff) on Sep 17, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star Rachel Bloom posed for a hilariously candid shot.

Mario Lopez tweeted a snap of himself looking dapper on the red carpet.

Tracee Ellis Ross posed to show off her glam Chanel frock.

My #Emmy's look wouldn’t be complete without an @essiepolish mani. Loving the simple, vintage-inspired half-moon design using @essiepolish muchi muchi and ballet slippers #essielove #essiepartner A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Sep 17, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Mandy Moore revealed a key part of her look — her pretty pink manicure.

Totally normal Sunday, nothing unusual happening here... 💁🏼 @joannavargasnyc #emmys #handmaidstale A post shared by Elisabeth Moss (@elisabethmossofficial) on Sep 17, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Elisabeth Moss also offered a glimpse of her beauty prep.

Gracias @lorraineschwartz @mark_zunino for my #emmys2017 look!! Im ready to partyyyy💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻❤️❤️🥂 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Sep 17, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

Sofia Vergara gave fans a peek at her gorgeous white gown.