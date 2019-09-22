Sign up for our newsletter

TV's biggest names came together for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night, and many celebs took to social media to give viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the big night.

Here are some of the best photos that stars shared on Instagram.

"Veep" actor Tony Hale shared a playful shot of himself posing on a pingpong table, which he dubbed "the new red carpet."

"Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross shared a video of her pre-show beauty routine.

Mario Lopez, who revealed that he tore his biceps last week, arrived with his arm in a sling, writing, "Busted up but I made it."

"This Is Us" actor Sterling K. Brown, who sported a dapper red jacket and bow tie, shared a sweet shot with his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe.

Kelly Osbourne gave a sneak peek at her colorful hair and makeup look.

"Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowksi shared how the brands he wore were nods to his youth.

"Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan gave a shoutout to her glam squad.

Viola Davis wished all the nominees luck on route to the show.