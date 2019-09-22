Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Erin Clements

TV's biggest names came together for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night, and many celebs took to social media to give viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the big night.

Here are some of the best photos that stars shared on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2ugoBqABas

"Veep" actor Tony Hale shared a playful shot of himself posing on a pingpong table, which he dubbed "the new red carpet."

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2uDlJaFHUw

"Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross shared a video of her pre-show beauty routine.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2unp5zntdt

Mario Lopez, who revealed that he tore his biceps last week, arrived with his arm in a sling, writing, "Busted up but I made it."

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2uxIkIB-QQ

"This Is Us" actor Sterling K. Brown, who sported a dapper red jacket and bow tie, shared a sweet shot with his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2uWH5KFwJM

Kelly Osbourne gave a sneak peek at her colorful hair and makeup look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2upQhiHkUC

"Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowksi shared how the brands he wore were nods to his youth.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2uv0jfFaps

"Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan gave a shoutout to her glam squad.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2uuRCbh8zo

Viola Davis wished all the nominees luck on route to the show.

Bill Hader, Mandy Moore and more Emmy nominees chat with TODAY

Sept. 18, 201907:39
Erin Clements

Erin Clements is senior pop culture/lifestyle editor for TODAY.com.