Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

TV's biggest names came together for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards Monday night, and many celebs took to social media to give viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the big night.

Here are some of the best photos that stars shared on Instagram.

Mandy Moore joked, "I can go home now," after posing for this adorable photo with the "Queer Eye" guys.

Megan Mullally got in on the action too.

Jessica Biel showed off her glamorous gown with a cheeky caption.

Kristen Bell recorded a sweet video greeting for her "The Good Place" co-star, best comedy actor nominee Ted Danson.

Tracee Ellis Ross gave a closer look at her stunning Valentino frock.

"Downton Abbey" actress Michelle Dockery took a moment to document her ride to the big event.

Travor Noah joined fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and James Corden for a playful pic (photo credit: Justin Timberlake!).

"Stranger Things" star Gaten Matarazzo looked dapper in a mustard-hued blazer — and sneakers that he sported for a good cause.