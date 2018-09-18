Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Best celebrity Instagrams at Emmys 2018: See stars' behind-the-scenes pics

Erin ClementsTwitter

TV's biggest names came together for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards Monday night, and many celebs took to social media to give viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the big night.

Here are some of the best photos that stars shared on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bn2BAU6HmAx

Mandy Moore joked, "I can go home now," after posing for this adorable photo with the "Queer Eye" guys.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bn1_lanAMdB

Megan Mullally got in on the action too.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bn2JGN1BDuD

Jessica Biel showed off her glamorous gown with a cheeky caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bn2AG7FhcO7

Kristen Bell recorded a sweet video greeting for her "The Good Place" co-star, best comedy actor nominee Ted Danson.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bn2FCYrBZYO

Tracee Ellis Ross gave a closer look at her stunning Valentino frock.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bn2ExNLBnZP

"Downton Abbey" actress Michelle Dockery took a moment to document her ride to the big event.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bn2JywOnL3N

Travor Noah joined fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and James Corden for a playful pic (photo credit: Justin Timberlake!).

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bn2IpDeFhy4

"Stranger Things" star Gaten Matarazzo looked dapper in a mustard-hued blazer — and sneakers that he sported for a good cause.

People's editor-in-chief on what to expect at 70th Emmys

Sep.17.201803:58

