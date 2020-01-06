Sunday night is a very big night in film and television ... because it's the 2020 Golden Globe Awards! But while we're loving every moment from the comfort of our homes, several celebrities shared on Instagram what the night is like from their point of view.

Here are some of our favorite pictures from the night.

"Big Little Lies" star Reese Witherspoon, who has one Globe and is nominated for another for "The Morning Show," posted two photos of herself with slicked-back hair and a glam white look:

Jennifer Lopez, who's nominated for her second Globe for "The Hustler," mugged with fiancé Alex Rodriguez from the car, and looked super-fab while doing it:

"The Sinner" actor (and Globe winner) Matt Bomer sat with husband Simon Halls and also checked in on the ride over:

Two-time Globe winner Olivia Colman (nominated this year for "The Crown"), showed what it takes to be beautiful:

And "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan (who also has two Globes), posed after her glam session with her "squad"):

Four-time Globe nominee Sofia Vergara ("Modern Family") also had help to get her blinged and ready:

While Rita Wilson (whose husband, Tom Hanks, has four Globes and is nominated again tonight for "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood") despaired of not having enough time to get made up:

And Natasha Lyonne, who's earned her first Globe nomination this year for "Russian Doll," showed off some serious spangle on the car ride over:

Alas, not everyone can make it. Globe winner Octavia Spencer shared a photo of her wig while sending regrets, as she's battling the flu: