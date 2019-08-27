Monday's VMAs brought together some of music's biggest names — and many took to social media from the red carpet and the ceremony to give us a glimpse of what the star-studded event was really like.
Here are some of our favorite Instagram pics from the evening.
Lizzo struck a variety of playful poses, showing off her formfitting red gown and fluffy feather boa.
Snooki gave a glimpse of her sparkly ensemble, writing, "CALM DOWN."
The reality star also revealed her glam eye-makeup look.
Lance Bass asked fans to help him decide on his VMAs look.
The pink suit was the winner!
Jamie-Lynn Sigler wrote that she was "trying to keep (her) cool" around Lizzo.
Sophie Turner's hairstylist shared a close-up of her soft waves.
Bella Hadid's makeup artist posted a sneak peek at her stunning look.
Lenny Kravitz shared a sweet throwback shot with his mom at the 1993 VMAs.
Nick Jonas shared a couple of "pre-VMAs moments" with his followers.