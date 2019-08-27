Get the latest from TODAY

By Erin Clements

Monday's VMAs brought together some of music's biggest names — and many took to social media from the red carpet and the ceremony to give us a glimpse of what the star-studded event was really like.

Here are some of our favorite Instagram pics from the evening.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1pQ0c_BJFs

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1pRXithO5e

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1pR2T2hiva

Lizzo struck a variety of playful poses, showing off her formfitting red gown and fluffy feather boa.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1pFhsQlXeu

Snooki gave a glimpse of her sparkly ensemble, writing, "CALM DOWN."

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1o_60Sl9Wq

The reality star also revealed her glam eye-makeup look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1m_F31lDPQ

Lance Bass asked fans to help him decide on his VMAs look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1o-msKFOmE

The pink suit was the winner!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1pP33HFAf1

Jamie-Lynn Sigler wrote that she was "trying to keep (her) cool" around Lizzo.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1pW8RtpQrD

Sophie Turner's hairstylist shared a close-up of her soft waves.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1pLV3znnxC

Bella Hadid's makeup artist posted a sneak peek at her stunning look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1ormR1JEss

Lenny Kravitz shared a sweet throwback shot with his mom at the 1993 VMAs.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1pMDPlnrWT

Nick Jonas shared a couple of "pre-VMAs moments" with his followers.

