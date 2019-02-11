Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 11, 2019, 1:15 AM GMT / Source: TODAY By Erin Clements

Some of the biggest names in music came together for the 2019 Grammy Awards Sunday, and many celebs took to social media to give viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the big night.

Here are some of the best photos that stars shared on Instagram throughout the evening, from their time primping to the star-studded ceremony itself.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who recently celebrated two years of dating, posed for a sweet selfie en route to the show.

Dolly Parton rocked her red dress and red shoes on the red carpet.

Host Alicia Keys showed of

Tracee Ellis Ross showed off her colorful green jumpsuit.

Presenter Anna Kendrick gave a glimpse of her playful pink frock.

The Backstreet Boys gathered for a group shot.

And Miley Cyrus offered a closeup of her glam makeup look and sparkly earrings.