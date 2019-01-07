Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Erin Clements

Some of the biggest names in film and TV came together for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards Sunday, and many celebs took to social media to give viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the big night.

Here are some of the best photos that stars shared on Instagram throughout the evening, from their time primping to the star-studded ceremony itself.

"Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachael Brosnahan shared a cute group shot, giving a glimpse of her sunny dress.

Kristen Bell described a red-carpet rule we can definitely get behind.

She later posed playfully with husband Dax Shepard.

Shepard also took a selfie, adding a cheeky caption.

"Green Book" producer Octavia Spencer offered a peek inside the venue.

Darren Criss, nominated for "The Assassination of Gianni Versace," showed off a dapper jacket.

His co-star Ricky Martin shared a sweet photo of himself "multitasking" for the event.

"Westworld" actress Thandie Newton thanked her husband, director Ole Parker.

More more Golden Globes coverage, check out the winners list and the best-dressed celebs on the red carpet!