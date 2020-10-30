While this year has been scary on its own, we're looking forward to seeing what our favorite celebrities will be wearing for Halloween 2020.

We may need a distraction now more than ever, and what is better than the often opulent, extravagant and glamorous celebrity Halloween costumes that fill our feeds every year? So here is a roundup of 2020 celebrity Halloween costumes so far!

Here are the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2020:

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson. Weiss Eubanks / NBC

The singer, 38, dressed up as Madeline Ashton, Meryl Streep’s character from the 1992 dark comedy “Death Becomes Her."

Kim Kardashian West

Kardashian West, 40, and her family got dressed as colorful characters from the hit Netflix documentary series "Tiger King." Mom dressed as Carole Baskin, while family friend Jonathan Cheban stepped in as the Tiger King himself, Joe Exotic. And the kids, Psalm, North, Chicago and Saint, all were tiny tigers! Adorable.

Glenn Close

Glenn Close. @glennclose / Instagram

Earlier this month, Close, 73, revisited one of her best roles of all time: Cruella de Vil from the live-action remake of "101 Dalmatians."

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and pals Anastasia Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel, Sofia Villarroel and Carter Gregory. @stassiebaby / Instagram

Jenner and her friends got glammed up for a night on the town as the Power Rangers. The makeup-mogul, 23, suited up as the red one, while her pals Anastasia Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel, Sofia Villarroel and Carter Gregory rounded up the rest of the foe-fighting quintet.

Not everyone was a fan of the look, and someone commented on a TikTok video of the costumes, "SOMEONE SAID PLASTIC RANGERS PLEASEEEE." In response, Jenner clapped back, "and we love recycling."

Ashley Graham

In a post on her Instagram, the model, 33, dressed up as Lady from "The Lady and the Tramp."

"The Talk" hosts

Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood from "The Talk" appeared as Willy Wonka, Veruca Salt and Violet Beauregarde from the 1971 film "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Eve also appeared as Mike Teavee.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore. @thedrewbarrymoreshow / Instagram

On her talk show, Barrymore, 46, dressed as Glinda the Good Witch from "The Wizard of. Oz," giving Hoda Kotb a run for her money.

The TODAY team

Tyler Essary / TODAY

The TODAY team took Broadway by storm during Friday's show. Savannah Guthrie and Kotb appeared as Elphaba and Glinda from "Wicked" respectively, while Al Roker and Craig Melvin appeared as King George III and Alexander Hamilton from "Hamilton." Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer wowed viewers at home as Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart from "Chicago," while Jenna Bush Hager was simply purr-fect as Grizabella from "Cats."