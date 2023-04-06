Harlan Coben recommends 5 books to read this spring

Looking for a new book to read? The spring season has plenty of new releases. But if your TBR list isn't full enough, and you're already done with the latest Read With Jenna pick, then good news: We have more.

Bestselling author and regular TODAY show guest Harlan Coben stopped by TODAY on April 6 to share some book recommendations for spring 2023. Among his picks? A book of off-kilter fairy tale retellings, a sequel to one of the most bestselling suspense novels ever and a rom-com set in a world like "Saturday Night Live."

Best mystery

Mary Higgins Clark started this book, a followup to her novel "Where Are the Children?", two years before her death. Coben says Clark would be "so proud" of the final product, calling it "a blistering page-turner in the tradition of the original."

Best historical fiction

"The brilliant author of such classics as 'Mystic River' and 'Shutter Island' returns in this scorching historical thriller set in the frenzy and rage of Boston’s school desegregation crisis. This is a searing, unforgettable, infuriating tale about a boy found dead, a girl gone missing, and a city on the brink," Coben says.

Best fantasy

"Boy, is this one hard to classify — and I mean that in the best of ways," Coben said of Kelly Link's short story collection. Link is known for her playful and imaginative short stories that go to truly unexpected places, as Coben notes. "Kelly Link reimagines old fairy tales in shocking, modern, and unpredictable ways. This is speculative fiction at its best – whimsical, absurd, and totally original," he says.

Best romance

Coben calls Sittenfeld's books an "autobuy." He loved "Prep" and "Eligible," but said this might be her "best yet." It's a modern-day romance set in the world of a "Saturday Night Live"-esque sketch show. "Sittenfeld both skewers and pays homage to the rom-com tradition. I loved every page," he says.

Best motivational raed

Gretchen Rubin wrote about the path to happiness in "The Happiness Project." Coben calls her next book one about "practical mindfulness," and how to achieve a sense of well-being using your five senses to guide you, rather than your brain. "Gretchen Rubin is the perfect guide for those seeking new ways to find joy and fulfillment in our daily lives," he says.