When it’s cold outside, there’s nothing like cuddling up on the couch with a great book. And as we get closer and closer to official cozy season, you might be looking for some good reading recommendations.

Luckily, Jenna Bush Hager is always dishing up some picks for her Read With Jenna Book Club, with recent picks like “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy,” “Solito” and “The Whalebone Theatre." Her November pick, “The Cloisters” is a mystery novel practically made for scarfing down on a fall day.

But she has more favorites where those came from. Jenna stopped by to shout out a few of the other books she’s enjoying this season. Here are some of Jenna’s favorite picks from November.

Kevin Wilson recently stopped by TODAY to recommend a few of the books he’s been enjoying lately — and Jenna has been enjoying his, a big-hearted story about adolescence in a small town in the ‘90s.

“It takes place over a summer, following two friends and how they make each other feel like they are enough. They feel like they’re alone and they don’t fit in. They’re deeply creative,” Jenna said of the "Nothing to See Here" author's latest. The two friends create something that upends their entire town (no spoilers). “It’s a book about love, which is what Kevin always writes about, and acceptance, even in the hardest of times.”

Jenna said she read this book "basically in one sitting." It's "timely," according to Jenna, because it takes place over one Christmas. A family gathers for the holiday but are "at odds" over the division of their family estate. "It's all about ambition and love and grief and shame, and all of the things that we feel right around the holidays," she said. "It's moving and lovely."

Jenna said this was the perfect read for those who “just want feel good.” Alexandra Elle is, in Jenna's words, "a healer," and this "incredible new book" is full of musings about "wisdom, grace, and being positive forces for ourselves and others. She said, "If you want to read something that lets you lower your shoulders, Alex has the best advice."

According to Jenna, "Lily King writes about love better than anybody." And with this short story collection from the "Writers & Lovers" author, you'll get more love. “These stories are all about desire and love and loss and joy,” Jenna said, “all things we feel around the holidays.”

Jenna shouted out a recent Read With Jenna pick, now out in paperback. "It's basically mob story told through the female gaze," she said. "You will not believe the ending."