With all the books out there at any given moment, the only issue is one of abundance. Given the volume, sorting through new releases can sometimes seem like a full time job.

So when you're done with the latest Read With Jenna pick (or whatever other good book you've been lost in lately), check out the selections on Barnes and Noble's list of the best books of 2022.

Selected by booksellers, the list of 10 books ranges includes fiction and nonfiction, ranging from a celebrity memoir that flew off shelves to a fantasy novel in a rich world. There's a book by a former first lady and a former child star; one about cells and another about chemistry. Chances are, there's something for you.

In a statement to TODAY, Shannon DeVito, Director of Books at Barnes & Noble on B&N’s Best Books of 2022 said, “Our booksellers have been devouring books all year long and we’re excited to have ten books for readers across many categories. Though the genres and topics vary, what these stories all have in common is the sizable impact they have had on every booklover. Readers will be laughing, screaming, crying and contemplating their very existence; it’s safe to say if it’s on this list, you’ll want to read it!”

Below, find the top 10 books of the year, according to the bookstore.

Clocking in at over 700 pages, "Babel" is a tour-de-force, a novel steeped in lore and dark academia that will appeal to anyone who likes an intellectual thrill ride. Robin Swift, an orphan from China, is brought to the U.K. and groomed by a professor in the art of linguistics, in the hopes that one day he can join the prestigious school Babel, where people are taught to speak many languages. In doing so, they become skeleton keys for the empire, able to navigate situations fluently (literally). But is that where Robin wants to be?

For many millennials, Jennette McCurdy was a mainstay of their childhoods, appearing on beloved Nickelodeon shows like "iCarly" and "Sam & Cat." But in this memoir, told in almost breathless prose, McCurdy describes what was really going on behind her smile, detailing her relationship with her abusive mother and experiences with disordered eating. Speaking to TODAY, Jennette McCurdy said she "set out to write a good book," above all. “I wanted it to be entertaining and I wanted it to be funny." McCurdy said. “The fact that it’s about my life really is secondary for me.”

What's a person to do when they're more ambitious than society will let them be? "Lessons in Chemistry" is a though experiment centered around that question — with a funny and relatable narrator, too. Elizabeth Zott is a brilliant chemist in the 1960s who has to think big in order to be able to use her brain.

Following two family sagas, Celeste Ng returns with a book set in the distant future, an America where free expression is banned. Bird, 12, knows enough not to ask any questions — like where did his mom, a poet, go, and why is his dad now shelving library books when he had previously been a linguist?

The author of "Operation Mincemeat" (recently turned into a Netflix film) brings another example of life during WWII, this time, set in Colditz Castle, which the German army used as a prisoner-of-war camp for Allied soldiers.

Move over, dragon riders. This middle grade novel is set in a world of unicorn riders, and Skandar has just joined their leagues. The unicorns are not fuzzy, cozy creatures, though — far from it. In order to tame a unicorn, Skandar must first brave them.

Siddhartha Mukherjee previously wrote readable tomes about cancer and the gene. This latest book is starts with the history of the cell and how our understanding of life's building blocks changed over time, and moves forward to the practice of manipulating cells for science and medicine.

Former first lady Michelle Obama returns with another collection of wisdom, following up her memoir "Becoming." Obama described the book as a "toolbox" for coping through hard times. It takes the form of "a collection of stories and practices that have helped (her) sort through all the challenges and questions that keep us up at night: How do I know I’m good enough? How do I bring my whole self to the table? How can I overcome my fears?"

Tess Gunty's debut novel was met with widespread critical acclaim. Set in an Indiana town like the one Gunty grew up in, the author's stated purpose was to represent the stifling texture and landscape of her childhood. The book follows multiple characters over three hot days and how their lives converge.

Louise Penny's Armand Gamache mystery series is going strong — and at 18 books, still being recognized. In this latest installment, two adults return to the small town where, long ago, their mother was murdered, reopening old wounds (and literal secret rooms).